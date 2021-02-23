Returning To The Office Or Staying Remote, Here’s What You Need To Know
We've put together 4 helpful tips to keep your business sharp during these uncertain times.
Today’s sophisticated hackers are no fools. They are taking full advantage of a public that is already on edge.”FAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether employees return to the office or continue to work remotely, the workforce landscape has changed dramatically. Technology has become all the more central to keep business moving forward. For this reason, it is more important than ever to stay on top of your business technology. Fairfield, NJ based MSP (managed service provider) Quikteks, has put together 4 helpful tips to keep your business sharp during these uncertain times.
— Andrew Rich, CEO
COVID-19 Related Phishing Scams Are On The Rise
With most teams now collaborating remotely, cybercriminals are sending employees with fake phishing emails about collaboration, shipping inquiries, document requests, conference invitations, and other work-related messages. For best practices, before taking any email seriously, confirm the sender’s email address.
Use A VPN For Improved Security
Having employees accessing your company’s files over the internet without any safety measures is ill-advised. Consider implementing a VPN, or Virtual Private Network, for the entire team. By encrypting the connection between your team and the internet, employees will be able to access the company’s network from anywhere, anytime, securely.
Tighten Network Access For Greater Control
Incoming emails constantly flood your employees’ inboxes. While most emails may be harmless, some rogue phishing emails may carry malware or malicious hyperlinks. By filtering suspicious emails, this will help reduce chances of a successful phishing breach.
Keep Your Workstation Clean
Beyond the cyber world, be sure to regularly wipe down your keyboard, mouse, monitor, mobile devices, and keep your desk decluttered.
“Today’s sophisticated hackers are no fools,” says Andrew Rich, CEO of Quikteks. “They are taking full advantage of a public that is already on edge.” By being aware of how you use technology, you can minimize your risk of falling victim to the next malware by keeping your business technology secure and can help prevent unwanted pitfalls that could destroy a business.
To keep your business secure for your entire team, learn more about how to protect your business visit Quikteks.com or call (973) 882-4644.
About Quikteks
Based in Fairfield, New Jersey, Quikteks Tech Support delivers cutting-edge, reliable and cost-effective business technology solutions to small and medium-sized businesses in the Tri-State area. The company's managed service solutions include 24-hour tech support, help desk support, computer support, consulting, and data security.
Andrew Rich
Quikteks
9738824644
