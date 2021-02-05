Weekly Radio Program Launched by The Salvation Army Of Palm Beach County
The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County launches radio program with grant and major funding from local foundations.WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County launches radio program with grant and major funding from local foundations.
The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County will launch a weekly radio program, Frankly Speaking, hosted by Dr. Frank Marangos, the organization’s Director of Development and Communications. Tune in every Saturday, starting on February 6 at 12PM, for the half-hour WJNO broadcast (1290 AM) made possible by a generous grant from The Leandro P. Rizzuto Foundation with major funding from the Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Foundation and the Claudia and Nelson Peltz Foundation. The show will be produced by program director and legendary radio host Brian Mudd on the iHeart Media platform.
The program will cover philanthropic and comprehensive issues pertaining to local charitable organizations. Embracing his vision, Marangos shares “the show will provide ‘frank talk’ and lively interviews that I hope will inform and inspire listeners to more fully engage in philanthropic acts of service to those most in need in our Palm Beach Community.” According to Marangos, the inaugural show will include a conversation with Majors James and Leisa Hall, Area Commanders of The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County.
With a diversified background, Dr. Marangos holds a Doctor of Education (Ed.D.), a Doctor of Christian Education (D.Min.) and is a certified Charitable Estate Planner (FCEP). Prior to joining The Area Command of The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County, his consulting company provided financial and strategic counsel, capital resources, and fundraising guidance to religious and other non-profit establishments. Marangos has passionately championed the development and implementation of high-impact philanthropic initiatives through the cultivation of community relationships, which will be explored as part of the broadcast’s platform.
“We are excited to establish the foundation for this weekly program,” said Major James Hall. “It is our hope that the talk show will educate the public of the societal needs in our area and inspire them to get involved. Frank plans to invite leaders, donors, volunteers, and board members of other philanthropic entities on the show as his special guests to openly discuss the work and challenges associated with philanthropy.” Hall expresses his hope “Together, we can aspire to The Salvation Army’s motto . . . ‘To Do the Most Good!’”
For more information, please contact the Director of Communications and/or visit its website, www.salvationarmypalmbeachcounty.org. Facebook information can be found by searching for @salarmypbco.
____________________________________________________________________________________________________________
About The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County – The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in 1922, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 98 years.
Frank Marangos
The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County
+1 561-686-3530
email us here