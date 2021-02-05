Public Information Meeting for Bloomsburg Reconstruction Project: Route 11 and Route 487

Montoursville, PA – A virtual public meeting for the Bloomsburg Reconstruction Project will be held on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 5:00 p.m., which can be found by searching for “Bloomsburg SR 0011-114” in your web browser.

Officials will provide an overview of the construction project which will include reconstruction of Route 11 (East Street) and Route 487 (East / Poplar Street and Ferry Street). This reconstruction will take place from Main Street to the Susquehanna River Bridge. Route 11 (Columbia Boulevard) from Sixth Street to Park Street will be milled and resurfaced. The project includes new drainage, curbs, curb ramps, and traffic signal upgrades, street scape project, sidewalks, and lighting where planned.

For more information on the project visit Bloomsburg SR 0011-114 Project on the www.penndot.gov/District3 website. IPhone and Android smartphone users can scan the QR code to the right for easy access to the public website.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov. ###