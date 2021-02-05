PennDOT, Local Pizzerias Urge Designated Driving

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is partnering with pizzerias in Centre, Clinton, Elk and McKean counties to urge designated driving ahead of Sunday’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The partnership coincides with a national impaired driving enforcement campaign running today through Sunday, February 7.

The following locations will participate in a box top advertising campaign encouraging fans to “be part of a great defense” by being a designated driver on Sunday:

• Pizza Mia, Bellefonte, Centre County • Pizza Mia, Lock Haven, Clinton County • Buck’s Pizza, St. Marys, Elk County • Corner Bistro & Pizza Co., Smethport, McKean County “Impaired driver crashes are especially frustrating because they are 100 percent preventable,” said Tom Zurat, PennDOT District Executive. “Make good decisions, choose a designated driver and everyone gets to enjoy the game safely.”

While party plans for the big game may be different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, PennDOT urges responsible party hosting.

• If you’re the designated driver, take the job seriously. Enjoy the food but not the booze. • If you’re hosting the party, ask guests to pace themselves, enjoy the food, and drink plenty of water. • Help your designated drivers out by serving some non-alcoholic drinks. • If you know someone has been drinking and they try to leave, take their keys and help them get home safely or offer to let them spend the night.

According to 2020 preliminary PennDOT data, there were 16 drinking driver crashes statewide from 6:00 PM Super Bowl Sunday to 6:00 AM the following morning, a decrease from 2019. There were no fatalities in those crashes.

For more information on the dangers and consequences of impaired driving, visit www.penndot.gov/safety.

