I-76 West to Close, I-76 East One Lane Next Weekend for Viaduct Repairs in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Eastbound Interstate 76 will be reduced to one lane and westbound I-76 will be closed next weekend between University Avenue and 30th Street in Center City Philadelphia for median barrier construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Similar restrictions scheduled for this weekend have been canceled due to weather.

The work next weekend, weather permitting, will end the around-the-clock westbound lane closure — in place since last September 14 — between University Avenue and 30th Street by Monday morning, February 15. However, overnight and weekend lane restrictions and closures will continue on I-76 until the I-76 Viaduct Project finishes this spring.

The eastbound off-ramp and westbound on-ramp at South Street, which remain closed for construction of a new I-76 median barrier, also are scheduled to reopen by Monday morning, February 15.

Weather permitting, the I-76 lane and ramp restrictions and locations for next week are:

From 12:00 Noon Friday, February 12, to 5:00 AM Monday, February 15, eastbound I-76 will be reduced to one lane between 30th Street and University Avenue for removal of construction barrier and line striping. Eastbound on-ramps at Walnut Street and South Street also will be closed; and

From 12:00 Noon Friday, February 12, to 5:00 AM Monday, February 15, westbound I-76 will be closed between University Avenue and Interstate 676 for removal of construction barrier and line striping. Westbound on-ramps at University Avenue, Vare Avenue and South Street also will be closed.

When westbound I-76 is closed next weekend, westbound I-76 through motorists coming from New Jersey will be directed to go north on Interstate 95, then west on I-676 to access westbound I-76. Westbound local motorists will exit at University Avenue and follow the posted detours to the ramp to I-76 west. For ramp closures, drivers will follow posted detours.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes to avoid I-76, or allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because significant backups and delays will occur during all of the scheduled activities.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #