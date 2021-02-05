U.S. 1 North (Baltimore Pike), Route 23 (Valley Forge Road) Lane Closures Next Week for Tree Trimming in Delaware, Chester Counties

King of Prussia, PA – Daytime lane closures are scheduled next week on northbound U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) and Route 23 (Valley Forge Road) in Delaware and Chester counties from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for tree trimming operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule and locations are:

Monday, February 8, through Friday, February 12, a right lane closure is scheduled on northbound U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) at the Cheyney Road Intersection in Concord Township, Delaware County; and

Wednesday, February 10, through Friday, February 12, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Route 23 (Valley Forge Road) between Valley Park Road and Country Club Road/Ferry Lane in Schuylkill Township, Chester County.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because slowdowns may occur. The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change.

Work on these tree trimming operations will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

