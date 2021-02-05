Validata Group, Inlaks form partnership to serve Temenos clients in Africa
LONDON, UK, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Validata and Inlaks have entered into a partnership agreement which will see the two companies cooperate on future Temenos projects in the African region.
The African banking market is one of the fastest growing and profitable markets globally. With most banks in the region undergoing a digital transformation, there is a great demand for test automation and data management to support their initiatives.
Both companies are long-standing Temenos Partners with a track record of successful implementations and projects. The partnership aims to provide AI-powered digital automation by pairing Validata Technologies with Inlaks’ regional expertise to assist banks and financial institutions in implementing intelligent test automation, test data management, and environments provisioning to test end-to-end the Temenos system, and eliminate data friction in the CI/CD process, thereby maximizing test and risk coverage and delivering digital experiences.
Commenting on the partnership, Femi Adeoti, CEO at Inlaks, said: “Given the demand from our customers to help streamline their testing and improve the efficiency and quality of their deployments, we needed to incorporate best-of-breed tools into our offerings. The partnership with Validata will enable us to deliver solutions on demand, scaled to meet customers’ needs, thereby achieving quality and agility at speed.”
Similarly, Vaios Vaitsis, Founder and CEO, Validata Group, said, “We welcome the partnership with Inlaks to offer our best-of-breed solutions to our clients in the region, and strengthen our presence even more. We are looking to change the way testing is done through no-code, AI-powered test automation and assist banks to become data-driven digital businesses.
On top of test automation, we offer data virtualization technology to deliver test data instantly, helping banks accelerate the adoption of hybrid, public and multi-cloud strategies, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability”.
About Inlaks
Inlaks is a leading system integrator in Sub-Saharan Africa. The company partners with leading OEMs in the technology industry to provide world-class information technology solutions that exceed the needs of its customers.
Over the years, Inlaks has built a reputation as the foremost ICT and Infrastructure Solutions Provider, helping customers effectively seize new market and service opportunities.
With an impressive customer base that includes six Central Banks in West Africa, 18 of the 24 banks in Nigeria, and other major customers in the West African region, Inlaks has become the dominant Information Technology Company in Africa.
Inlaks' customers cut across various segments including Banking, Telecommunication, Oil/Gas, Power, Utilities, and the Distribution sectors of the economy. For more information, please visit www.inlaks.com
