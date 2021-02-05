Jasmine Rippy and Ameena Sheikh of The Rippy + Sheikh Law Firm PC to be Featured on Close Up Radio

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jasmine Rippy and Ameena Sheikh are the founders of The Rippy + Sheikh Law Firm PC, a boutique Detroit law firm specializing in criminal defense, family law, probate and estate planning, and are dedicated to providing the highest level of legal services to their clients.

As the Ladies in Law®, Jasmine and Ameena encourage people to work together, challenge traditional expectations, educate others on the law and live life to the fullest.

“Our overall mission is to empower people across the world to be their authentic selves,” says Sheikh. “We want to encourage people from different backgrounds to work together.”

“We’re all about challenging traditional expectations,” says Rippy. “When we go to court, people don't think we're lawyers. We want to show people that lawyers are not just one stereotype.”

Rippy and Sheikh first met at one of the largest corporate law firms in Detroit before launching their own practice. They both wanted to use their creativity in a fun, personable way to demystify various complexities of the law.

“When we met, neither of us had that same zeal for life and energy because we weren't being our authentic selves. We were trying to force ourselves into that mold,” recalls Rippy. “Now that we’re on this path, it's not easier, but it's more thrilling. It's more exciting. We look forward to what we're doing and we thoroughly enjoy working with each other.”

“We didn't get to feel like our authentic selves there because we couldn't be a little more spicy and personable and creative through our process of being lawyers and practicing law,” adds Sheikh. “We naturally gravitated to each other, even though we're very different personalities.”

“Even though we're business partners, we really have our strong friendship,” says Rippy. “We want to remain friends and we want to have a great business and be hugely successful together.”

As a 21st century law firm, The Rippy + Sheikh Law Firm PC leverages social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube through their Ladies in Law® brand to be fully engaged with their community.

“As lawyers we have a duty to give back and to educate people about the law and help break down the law so that they can understand it and not be so intimidated by it,” says Rippy. “That's really the purpose of our videos and what we do on social media.”

“The law should be more accessible,” says Sheikh. “It’s about opening people's eyes, minds, hearts to see the law as something that can empower them.”

Close Up Radio will feature Jasmine Rippy and Ameena Sheikh in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on February 9th at 1pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.theladiesinlaw.com