New York State Department of State Hudson Valley Regional Board of Review to Meet Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.

Members of the New York State Department of State Hudson Valley Regional Board of Review will meet on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. via video conference call (WebEx).

Pursuant to Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order 202.1 issued on March 12, 2020, and subsequent Executive Orders extending the relevant provision in Executive Order 202.1, this meeting will be held remotely by video conference call (WebEx). The public has the right to attend remotely.

WHO: Hudson Valley Regional Board of Review WHAT: Monthly Meeting of the Board WHEN: Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.

To attend by videoconference: ------------------------------------------------------- 1. Go to https://meetny.webex.com 2. Enter your name and email address, if requested. 3. Enter the session password: cZMmKQt2Z32 4. Click "Join Meeting". 5. Follow the instructions that appear on your screen.

To attend by phone only -------------------------------------------------------

Call either number below and enter the access code, followed by #, then press # again to join the conference. US Toll Free: 1-844-633-8697 -or- Local: 1-518-549-0500 Access code: 185 780 4961

(There are some restrictions on toll-free dialing which you can find here): https://www.webex.com/pdf/tollfree_restrictions.pdf

Note: For information on logistics, please contact Brian Tollisen at: Brian.Tollisen@dos.ny.gov or 518-764-3132.

