Individual & Family Services Market Sees Growth Due To Rise In Abuse Of Vulnerable Communities Of Children & The Elderly

Individual And Family Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Individual And Family Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New year, new updates! Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

The rise in abuse and neglect towards children and the elderly is expected to drive the child and family services market. Children and the elderly are the most vulnerable individuals who are prone to abuse and neglect from their families, friends, institutions, and others. According to the World Health Organization in 2020, one in 6 people at the age of 60 and above have experienced abuse. Moreover, according to the analysis published in the 29th Child Maltreatment Report by the Children’s Bureau at HHS' Administration for Children and Families (ACF), out of 3,534,000 million children, 60.8% of victims were neglected, 10.7% were physically abused, and 7.0% were sexually abused. More than 15% of children are victims of two or more types of maltreatment. The children and elderly abused and neglected mostly suffer from physical injuries, emotional, and psychological problems, such as impaired social-emotional skills or anxiety. Children and the elderly who suffered abuse are at a higher risk of substance abuse due to emotional imbalance, and this growing number increases the demand for individual and family services for non-residential social assistance services for improving living standards.

The major players covered in the individual and family services industry are CARE International, Childrens Aid and Family Services Inc., Eastwick Family Services, Executive Healthcare Services (EHS), Feeding America, Goldfields Individual and Family Support Association (GIFSA), Kairos Family Services, North East Independent Living Services, StepStone Family & Youth Services, Unicef (United Nations Childrens Fund), SMART Child & Family Services.

The global individual and family services market is expected to grow from $620.38 billion in 2020 to $697.29 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The community and individual services market is expected to reach $964.87 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.5%.

