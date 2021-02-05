OKW'S NEW EVOTEC DESIGNER DESKTOP PLASTIC ENCLOSURES

OKW has extended its EVOTEC range of designer table-top plastic enclosures with a new sloping top version of its 150 size.

EVOTEC is a modern interpretation of a universal plastic enclosure designed for the widest range of electronics applications”
— Sean Bailey
BRIDGVILLE, PA, USA, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OKW has extended its EVOTEC range of designer table-top plastic enclosures with a new sloping top version of its 150 size.

Soft-contoured EVOTEC electronic enclosures are elegant and ergonomic – but robust enough to withstand challenging working environments. Applications include measurement and control, IT, IoT/IIoT, gateways, medical, laboratory and environmental technology.

New EVOTEC 150 Version III features a recessed top that is inclined by 12° for more comfortable viewing and operation. Its large operating area can accommodate switches, pushbuttons and touch displays. This two-part enclosure is assembled with tamperproof Torx stainless steel screws, a key requirement for medical devices. PCBs can be fitted to screw pillars in the top and bottom. Rubber feet ensure stable positioning on flat surfaces.

OKW now offers sloping top versions of EVOTEC in three sizes: 150 (5.91” x 3.66” x 1.42”), 200 (7.87” x 4.88” x 1.77”) and 250 (9.84” x 6.10” x 2.13”). The latter two sizes can be specified with a recessed (Version II) or smooth (Version III) top.

EVOTEC is also available with an unrecessed flat top (Version I) in sizes 80 (3.15” x 1.97” x 0.87”/1.02”), 100 (3.94” x 2.44” x 1.02”/1.22”), 150 (5.91” x 3.66” x 1.38”/1.77”), 200 (7.87” x 4.88” x 1.77) and 250 (9.84” x 6.10” x 2.13”). All EVOTEC enclosures are moulded from off-white (RAL 9002) UV-stable ASA+PC-FR (UL 94 V-0) as standard. Prices for the new model start at $25.

Accessories include IP 65 seals, a wall suspension element, a mounting bracket for DIN rails (TH35, G32), self-tapping PCB screws (PZ1 and Torx T8) and a Torx T8 screwdriver for assembly.

OKW can supply EVOTEC fully customized on request. Services include CNC machining; lacquering; product labels; RFI/EMI shielding; printing or laser marking of legends and logos; installation and assembly of accessories.

Sean Bailey
OKW Enclosures Inc
+1 412-220-9244
