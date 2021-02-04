» News » 2021 » Department of Natural Resources awards $50,000 gra...

Department of Natural Resources awards $50,000 grant to Rosebud

City will make wastewater treatment system improvements

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, FEB. 4, 2021 - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded a $50,000 Clean Water Engineering Report Grant to the city of Rosebud to evaluate the city’s wastewater system. The grant program offers funding to help small communities cover engineering costs for evaluating wastewater system improvements.

The city will use the grant to identify wastewater system improvements needed to continue reliable service to the area and meet permit requirements. The facility plan should be complete in June 2021.

“Infrastructure such as wastewater systems are crucial to every community,” said Carol Comer, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “Through this grant, we can help cities like Rosebud identify the changes needed to maintain and improve their wastewater systems, which in turn will help protect public and environmental health and support the local economy.”

The department is committed to assisting Missouri communities that have water quality, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure needs. Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities to help communities cover the cost of water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit dnr.mo.gov/env/wpp/srf/index.html.

