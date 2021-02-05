Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 834 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,300 in the last 365 days.

Better living through Green Chemistry

Female scientist pouring a green liquid into a chemical beaker.

"Better Living Through Chemistry!" entered the American lexicon thanks to the 1935 advertising slogan of a well-known chemical company. But after nearly a century of manufacturing dangerous toxic chemicals, a new perspective in the field has emerged called "Green Chemistry."

It's focused on the design of products and processes that minimize or eliminate the use and generation of hazardous substances. Ecology's award-winning Green Chemistry scientist, Saskia van Bergen — who has a Masters in Agricultural and Environmental Chemistry — helps explain what Green Chemistry is, how it's making inroads with the mainstream scientific community, and how you can help promote its use with the products you buy and the companies you support.

You just read:

Better living through Green Chemistry

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.