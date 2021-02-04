Senate Committee Schedule: Thursday, February 4, 2021

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021 SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS Thursday, February 4, 2021

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chairman

Thursday, February 4, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

*SB 1 RESTAURANT GROSS RECEIPT TAX DEDUCTION (WIRTH/MARTINEZ)

*SB 2 WAIVE 2021 LIQUOR LICENSE FEES (STEFANICS/McQUEEN)

*SB 3 SMALL BUSINESS RECOVERY ACT (CANDELARIA)

(418) Tourism Department (Martinez, J./Perea)

Jen Schroer, Secretary

(419) Economic Development Department (Martinez, J./Perea)

Alicia Keyes, Secretary

(505) Cultural Affairs Department (Martinez, J./Perea)

Debra Garcia y Griego, Secretary

For public participation send an email to SFC@nmlegis.gov. There will be a limit of 10 speakers; 5 in favor and 5 opposed, chosen on a first come, first served basis. All submissions should include the Bill Number, representing “for” or “against”. The deadline is 24 hours prior to meeting start time. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions. If you wish to provide written comments please send them to Sen.Fin.Comm@nmlegis.gov. All Committee Members will have access to our written comments.

Monday, February 8, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

Capital Outlay

Review of 2021 Capital Outlay Requests and LFC

Staff Framework

Status of Outstanding Capital Funds and Projects

Steve Olson, Fiscal Analyst, LFC

Linda Kehoe, LFC Consultant

Overview of Judiciary Appropriations

Michael Vigil, Chief Justice

Arthur Pepin, Administrative Office of the Courts

(231-243) District Courts (Dick-Peddie/Chavez)

(244) Bernalillo County Metro Court (Dick-Peddie/Chavez)

(251-265) District Attorneys (Dick-Peddie/Chavez)

Diana Luce, 5th District Attorney and President of the District Attorneys’ Association

Henry Valdez, Director, Administrative Office of the District Attorneys

Tuesday, February 9, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

(790) Department of Public Safety (Rabin/Jimenez)

Tim Q. Johnson, Acting Secretary

(770) Corrections Department (Rabin/Jimenez)

Alisha Tafoya, Secretary

Wednesday, February 10, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

(550) Office of the State Engineer and Interstate Stream Commission (Wan/Miner)

John R. D’Antonio Jr., State Engineer

(521) Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (Wan/Miner)

Sarah Cottrell Propst, Secretary

Friday, February 12, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

(631) Workforce Solutions Department (Bachechi/Miller)

Bill McCamley, Secretary

(624) Aging and Long-Term Services Department (Klundt/Densmore)

Katrina Hotrum Lopez, Secretary

(805) Department of Transportation (Jorgensen/Jimenez)

Michael Sandoval, Secretary

Monday, February 15, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

Special Supplemental Deficiency and Information Technology Request and Appropriations (DFA/LFC Staff)

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair

Thursday, February 4, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 83 LOCAL CHOICE ENERGY ACT (STEINBORN)

SB 112 SUSTAINABLE ECONOMY TASK FORCE (STEWART)

SB 86 USE OF WATER FOR OIL & GAS OPERATIONS (SEDILLO LOPEZ)

*SB 118 FOOD ACCESSIBILITY ACT (PIRTLE)

SB 68 CANVASSING BOARDS FOR CHILILI LAND GRANT (LOPEZ)

SB 101 AGRICULTURAL WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM (WOODS)

SB 126 WEATHER MODIFICATION PROGRAM (WOODS)

SB 85 LAND GRANT-MERCED ASSISTANCE FUND (STEFANICS)

SB 103 RESTRICTING USE OF NEONICOTINOID PESTICIDE (STEWART)

SB 113 WIRING FOR PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEM (SOULES)

SB 132 PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEMS IN NEW HOMES (SOULES)

SB 82 RADIOACTIVE WASTE CONSULTATION TASK FORCE (STEINBORN)

All agenda items not heard will be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily in the order listed above.

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William Soules, Chair

Friday, February 5, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 135 OPPORTUNITY SCHOLARSHIP ACT (O’NEILL/GARRATT)

SB 139 KANW EDUCATIONAL RADIO FUNDING (CAMPOS)

*SB 144 REMOTE EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY INFRASTRUCTURE (CAMPOS)

SB 148 DIVERSITY COMMISSION (STEWART)

SB 151 EDUCATIONAL LOAN REPAYMENT (GALLEGOS)

SB 159 TEACHER LOAN REPAYMENT (GALLEGOS)

SB 163 SMALL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CENTER (CAMPOS)

For public participation send an email to SEC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Thursday, February 4 at 3:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

Monday, February 8, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 169 CREATE HIGHER ED COORDINATING COUNCIL (GONZALES)

SB 170 FINANCIAL LITERACY SCHOOL CREDIT (HEMPHILL)

*SB 171 ON-CAMPUS ED. IN PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY (GALLEGOS)

SB 177 UNM HOSPITAL STRUCTURING (MUÑOZ)

SB 206 AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAMS FUNDING (TALLMAN)

SB 210 ETHNIC STUDIES EDUCATION (LOPEZ)

SB 225 USE OF SOME REVENUE FOR SCHOOL FUNDING (MUÑOZ)

For public participation send an email to SEC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Sunday, February 7 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair

Friday, February 5, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 115 DAYCARE NOTICES TO PARENTS (PIRTLE)

SB 116 UNLEADED FUEL SALES AT AIRPORTS (SOULES)

SB 119 PSYCHOLOGY INJURISDICTIONAL COMPACT (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 122 NON-PHARMACIST USE OF INSIGNIAS (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 124 PHARMACY CLAIM INSURANCE PAYMENT & PROCESS (TALLMAN)

SB 125 GOVERNING BODY ACTING WITH A MAJORITY PRESENT (PIRTLE)

SB 127 FAMILY REPRESENTATION & ADVOCACY ACT (LOPEZ)

SB 128 SUICIDE PREVENTION, RESPONSE & TREATMENT ACT (O’NEILL)

For public participation send an email to SPAC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Friday, February 5 at 8:00 a.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

INDIAN, RURAL & CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair

Thursday, February 4, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 157 ACEQUIAS AND LAND GRANTS IN PUBLIC EDUCATION (CAMPOS)

SB 166 STATEWIDE WATERSHED STUDY (PINTO/ALLISON)

SB 172 TRIBAL NATURAL RESOURCES SPECIALIST (PINTO/ALLISON)

SB 193 RURAL EQUITY OMBUDSMAN (HEMPHILL)

Tuesday, February 9, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 204 RURAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS ACT (PADILLA)

SB 257 DELINQUENCY PLACEMENTS (PADILLA)

SB 273 DEFINITION OF RURAL LIBRARY (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 278 STATE INDIAN CHILD WELFARE ACT (SHENDO)

For public participation send an email to SIAC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Monday, February 8 at 3:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

TAX, BUSINESS & TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE – Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Thursday, February 4, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 22 VEHICLE DRIVERS YIELD TO THE RIGHT WAY TO BUS (GONZALES)

SB 37 CONSTRUCTION MGR GENERAL CONTRACTOR ACT (PADILLA)

SB 53 PROCUREMENT CHANGES (O’NEILL/MAESTAS)

SB 56 NEW PERSONAL INCOME TAX BRACKET (O’NEILL)

SB 58 ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING UNIT CREDIT (TALLMAN)

SB 59 RESERVE FUNDS’ TRANSFERS (STEWART)

SB 62 HEALTH CARE PRECEPTOR INCOME TAX CREDIT (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 66 PERMITTED PERCENTAGE RATES FOR LOANS (SOULES)

*SB 72 ELECTRIC GENERATION PROJECT REQUIREMENTS (NEVILLE)

SB 73 CERTAIN FEES TO MOTOR TRANSPORTATION FEE FUND (JARAMILLO)

For public participation send an email to SCORC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Thursday, February 4 at 10:00 a.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

