Senate Committee Schedule: Friday, February 5, 2021

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021 SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS Friday, February 5, 2021

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chairman Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Monday, February 8, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

*SB 3     SMALL BUSINESS RECOVERY ACT     (CANDELARIA)

*SB 27     PRESERVATION OF HOUSING     (RODRIGUEZ)

For public participation send an email to SFC@nmlegis.gov. There will be a limit of 10 speakers; 5 in favor and 5 opposed, chosen on a first come, first served basis. All submissions should include the Bill Number, representing “for” or “against”. The deadline is 24 hours prior to meeting start time. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions. If you wish to provide written comments please send them to Sen.Fin.Comm@nmlegis.gov. All Committee Members will have access to our written comments.

Capital Outlay

     Review of 2021 Capital Outlay Requests and LFC

     Staff Framework

     Status of Outstanding Capital Funds and Projects

           Steve Olson, Fiscal Analyst, LFC

           Linda Kehoe, LFC Consultant

(505) Cultural Affairs Department                 (Martinez, J./Perea)

           Debra Garcia y Griego, Secretary

Overview of Judiciary Appropriations

     Michael Vigil, Chief Justice

     Arthur Pepin, Administrative Office of the Courts

(231-243) District Courts     (Dick-Peddie/Chavez)

(244) Bernalillo County Metro Court     (Dick-Peddie/Chavez)

(251-265) District Attorneys     (Dick-Peddie/Chavez)

           Diana Luce, 5th District Attorney and President of the District Attorneys’ Association

           Henry Valdez, Director, Administrative Office of the District Attorneys

Tuesday, February 9, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

(790) Department of Public Safety     (Rabin/Jimenez)

          Tim Q. Johnson, Acting Secretary

(770) Corrections Department     (Rabin/Jimenez)

          Alisha Tafoya, Secretary

Wednesday, February 10, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

(550) Office of the State Engineer and Interstate Stream Commission     (Wan/Miner)

          John R. D’Antonio Jr., State Engineer

(521) Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department     (Wan/Miner)

          Sarah Cottrell Propst, Secretary

Thursday, February 11, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

(631) Workforce Solutions Department     (Bachechi/Miller)

          Bill McCamley, Secretary

(624) Aging and Long-Term Services Department     (Klundt/Densmore)

          Katrina Hotrum Lopez, Secretary

(805) Department of Transportation      (Jorgensen/Jimenez)

          Michael Sandoval, Secretary

Monday, February 15, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

Special Supplemental Deficiency and Information Technology Request and Appropriations (DFA/LFC Staff)

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Tuesday, February 9, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 103     RESTRICTING USE OF NEONICOTINOID PESTICIDE     (STEWART)

SB 86     USE OF WATER FOR OIL & GAS OPERATIONS     (SEDILLO LOPEZ)

SB 132     PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEMS IN NEW HOMES     (SOULES)

SB 82     RADIOACTIVE WASTE CONSULTATION TASK FORCE     (STEINBORN)

SB 113     WIRING FOR PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEM     (SOULES)

All agenda items not heard will be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily in the order listed above.

For public participation send an email to SCONC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Monday, February 8 at 3:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William Soules, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Friday, February 5, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 135     OPPORTUNITY SCHOLARSHIP ACT     (O’NEILL/GARRATT)

SB 139     KANW EDUCATIONAL RADIO FUNDING     (CAMPOS)

*SB 144     REMOTE EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY INFRASTRUCTURE     (CAMPOS)

SB 148     DIVERSITY COMMISSION     (STEWART)

SB 151     EDUCATIONAL LOAN REPAYMENT     (GALLEGOS)

SB 159     TEACHER LOAN REPAYMENT     (GALLEGOS)

SB 163     SMALL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CENTER     (CAMPOS)

Monday, February 8, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 169     CREATE HIGHER ED COORDINATING COUNCIL     (GONZALES)

SB 170     FINANCIAL LITERACY SCHOOL CREDIT     (HEMPHILL)

*SB 171     ON-CAMPUS ED. IN PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY     (GALLEGOS)

SB 177     UNM HOSPITAL STRUCTURING     (MUÑOZ)

SB 206     AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAMS FUNDING     (TALLMAN)

SB 210     ETHNIC STUDIES EDUCATION     (LOPEZ)

SB 225     USE OF SOME REVENUE FOR SCHOOL FUNDING     (MUÑOZ)

For public participation send an email to SEC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Sunday, February 7 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Friday, February 5, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

*SB 74    PUBLIC HEALTH ORDER TERMINATION & RENEWAL     (BACA)

SB 97     GUARDIANSHIP CHANGES     (LOPEZ)

SB 71     PATIENTS’ DEBT COLLECTION PROTECTION ACT     (DUHIGG)

SB 99     TAX EXEMPT ORGANIZATION AUDITS     (O’NEILL/HOCHMAN-VIGIL)

SB 102     DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME     (PIRTLE)

SB 114     MEDICAL AND GERIATRIC PAROLE PROCEDURE     (O’NEILL)

SB 115     DAYCARE NOTICES TO PARENTS     (PIRTLE)

SB 116     UNLEADED FUEL SALES AT AIRPORTS     (SOULES

SB 119     PSYCHOLOGY INTERJURISDICTIONAL COMPACT     (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 122     NON-PHARMACIST USE OF INSIGNIAS     (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 124     PHARMACY CLAIM INSURANCE PAYMENT & PROCESS     (TALLMAN)

SB 125     GOVERNING BODY ACTING WITH A MAJORITY PRESENT     (PIRTLE)

SB 127     FAMILY REPRESENTATION & ADVOCACY ACT     (LOPEZ)

SB 128     SUICIDE PREVENTION, RESPONSE & TREATMENT ACT     (O’NEILL)

For public participation send an email to SPAC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. If you wish to provide written comments, keep them to 300 words or less. The deadline to respond is Friday, February 5 at 8:00 a.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions. 

INDIAN, RURAL & CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Tuesday, February 9, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 204     RURAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS ACT     (PADILLA)

SB 257     DELINQUENCY PLACEMENTS     (PADILLA)

SB 273     DEFINITION OF RURAL LIBRARY     (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 278     STATE INDIAN CHILD WELFARE ACT     (SHENDO)

For public participation send an email to SIAC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Monday, February 8 at 3:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE – Senator Joseph Cervantes, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Friday, February 5, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 92     STATUS OF SOME FOUND MISSING PERSONS     (LOPEZ)

SB 134     PROBATE JUDGE SUBSTITUTION     (DIAMOND)

SB 181     PAYMENT FLEXIBILITY FOR COURT CONVICTIONS     (CERVANTES)

For public participation send an email to SJC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Representing, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. If you wish to provide written comments, keep them to 300 words or less. Deadline to respond is Friday, February 5 at 9:00 a.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Daniel A. Ivey-Soto, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Friday, February 5, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SJR 3     ENVIRONMENTAL RIGHTS, CA     (SEDILLO LOPEZ/FERRARY)

SB 160     JUDICIAL CANDIDATES IN VOTER ACTION ACT     (DUHIGG)

SB 266     STAGGER CERTAIN JUDICIAL TERMS     (IVEY-SOTO)

SJR 13     TRANSFER DOT REAL PROPERTY     (CAMPOS)

SB 136     LOCAL OPTION FOR RESTAURANTS            (SOULES)

SB 196     CHILDREN’S CODE REFORM TASK FORCE     (LOPEZ)

SJM 1     FUND BUREAU OF INDIAN EDUCATION     (PINTO)

SJM 2     FEDERAL GOV’T PAYMENTS IN LIEU OF TAXES     (PINTO)

