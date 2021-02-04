Gov. Ivey awards grant to help Cullman industry expand, create jobs

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $500,000 grant to help a Cullman industry continue its expansion and hire at least 50 new employees.

The Community Development Block Grant will help Reliance Worldwide Corp. expand its distribution center. Once the expansion is completed, Reliance Worldwide, which produces water control and plumbing products, will occupy more than 1.1 million square feet of manufacturing and distribution space and employ nearly 500 people in Cullman.

Gov. Ivey, who earlier awarded $100,000 in CDBG funds in relation to the expansion, was on hand in Cullman in October for groundbreaking ceremonies of the distribution center.

“Reliance Worldwide is an Alabama success story that is being sold across the globe with its products,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am so thankful to have companies like Reliance Worldwide set up shop in Alabama and employ our people. I am pleased to support this expansion and the related job opportunities for Alabamians.”

The city of Cullman will use Community Development Block Grant funds to construct an access road and fire-loop accessibility road to offer fire protection for the new facility.

After acquiring Cash Acme less than 20 years ago, Reliance Worldwide has invested more than $100 million in its Cullman complex which includes four manufacturing sites and multiple distribution centers.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“ADECA is pleased to support Gov. Ivey’s goal of making quality jobs available to every Alabamian, and Reliance Worldwide has certainly helped to increase employment opportunities in the Cullman area through its quality production of products and ever-growing facilities,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

Gov. Ivey notified Mayor Woody Jacobs that the grant had been approved. The city of Cullman is supplying a local match of $100,000.

