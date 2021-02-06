Remote Escape Games Get Push In Largest Ever Giveaway In Escape Room History
USA, February 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Escape rooms from across the world, including premier brands like Wild Goose Escapes, Hourglass Escapes, Prison Escapes and Entermission, have teamed up with SEO ORB, an escape room digital marketing company, for the largest giveaway ever in escape room history.
At stake are 21 online escape games contributed by the escape room partners.
Why remote escape games?
It’s about time remote live entertainment went mainstream
- Piyush Agarwal, founder-CEO of SEO ORB, the official giveaway coordinator.
Workplaces met Lockdown Year 2020 with remote working.
And this concept is forecast to sustain, with major brands seriously considering letting people work from home for 2-3 days per week permanently.
Escape room partners feel live entertainment centers need to jump onto the “remote” bandwagon too, to unlock the next phase of growth.
Piyush Agarwal, founder-CEO of escape room marketing company SEO ORB, agrees.
“It’s about time remote live entertainment went mainstream. It removes the geographical barriers between an escape room and its players, and enables any escape room to access a truly global audience,” he said in a statement.
Players will benefit by accessing a much more diverse range of escape games and themes from around the world.
Finally, by eliminating the need for on-site player presence, it readies escape room businesses for any future lockdowns, so they are not caught unawares.
The giveaway itself is expected to be a welcome boost for people after Lockdown Year 2020.
When and where does the giveaway take place?
To enter the giveaway, people need to visit https://escaperoomgiveaways.com, and sign up.
It’s slated to run from Monday, 01/02/2021, at 10:00 AM CST to Sunday, 14/02/2021 at 10:00 AM CST.
Winners will be selected via a lucky draw that will be held on Facebook Live on Tuesday, 16/02/2021.
For further information, please visit the website https://escaperoomgiveaways.com, or contact support@escaperoomgiveaways.com.
Piyush Agarwal
