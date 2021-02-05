Stream Regionally-Available Contents Abroad with the Best VPN for Android
With a VPN, it will still feel like home.NEW DELHI, INDIA, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whenever someone goes on a trip abroad, his IP address when he activates his device automatically changes. This causes website counterparts to change the domain name. For example, when an internet user goes on a business trip in the United Kingdom, the domain name of some websites will be in a form of .uk.
Streaming services such as Netflix and Prime may have different available contents for every country. So, it is possible that what’s available in one’s permanent region may not be available in the current region/country of the internet user.
But with a VPN or Virtual Private Network, one can still watch his favorite series or movies on streaming services. What the VPN does is hide the real IP address of the user and change it to a curated one. With this, the user’s online activities will be untraceable.
All the internet users who stream have to do is choose a server location that matches their permanent location. This way, the user is “tricking” the website or app that he did not leave the country.
Wherever the user goes, he must make sure that his VPN has a server location of his permanent country address. For a VPN that offers several server locations, click here.
Setting up a VPN to Stream Even While Abroad
The VPN technology, in general, is quite overwhelming especially for the non-tech savvy internet users. Fortunately, setting up a VPN does not require advanced tech skills. Follow these steps accordingly:
Download a VPN app- in this case, GoingVPN is a highly recommended VPN tool.
Open the VPN app and choose a server location.
After choosing a server location, press “Connect” found in the middle of the main interface of the app.
Wait for the connection to be established.
After establishing a connection, exit the app and enjoy streaming series and movies even abroad.
Access geo-blocked contents like your favorite series and movies via VPN. Even if you're a thousand miles away, it will still feel like home.
