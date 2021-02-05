Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 621 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,072 in the last 365 days.

Stream Regionally-Available Contents Abroad with the Best VPN for Android

With a VPN, it will still feel like home.

NEW DELHI, INDIA, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whenever someone goes on a trip abroad, his IP address when he activates his device automatically changes. This causes website counterparts to change the domain name. For example, when an internet user goes on a business trip in the United Kingdom, the domain name of some websites will be in a form of .uk.

Streaming services such as Netflix and Prime may have different available contents for every country. So, it is possible that what’s available in one’s permanent region may not be available in the current region/country of the internet user.

But with a VPN or Virtual Private Network, one can still watch his favorite series or movies on streaming services. What the VPN does is hide the real IP address of the user and change it to a curated one. With this, the user’s online activities will be untraceable.

All the internet users who stream have to do is choose a server location that matches their permanent location. This way, the user is “tricking” the website or app that he did not leave the country.

Wherever the user goes, he must make sure that his VPN has a server location of his permanent country address. For a VPN that offers several server locations, click here.


Setting up a VPN to Stream Even While Abroad

The VPN technology, in general, is quite overwhelming especially for the non-tech savvy internet users. Fortunately, setting up a VPN does not require advanced tech skills. Follow these steps accordingly:

Download a VPN app- in this case, GoingVPN is a highly recommended VPN tool.
Open the VPN app and choose a server location.
After choosing a server location, press “Connect” found in the middle of the main interface of the app.
Wait for the connection to be established.
After establishing a connection, exit the app and enjoy streaming series and movies even abroad.

Access geo-blocked contents like your favorite series and movies via VPN. Even if you're a thousand miles away, it will still feel like home.

GoingVPN.com
GoingVPN.com
+65 6516 8867
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

You just read:

Stream Regionally-Available Contents Abroad with the Best VPN for Android

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.