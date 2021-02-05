DLI releases January 2021 UI payment total
The Montana Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) today announced that $66.8 million in Unemployment Insurance (UI) payments were issued over the month of January 2021, providing benefits to eligible Montanans.
That figure includes:
- Regular UI benefits.
- Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits.
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits.
- Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) payments.
- Extended Benefits payments issued for weeks claimed and not previously approved, through UI benefit week ending November 14, 2020.
PEUC, PUA and FPUC benefits are 100% federally funded. Below is a data breakdown of outgoing UI payments by UI benefit week for the month of January 2021:
|
UI Benefit Week
|
Regular UI Benefits
|
Reg UI & PEUC FPUC Payments
|
PUA Benefits
|
PUA-FPUC Payments
|
PEUC Benefits
|
Extended Benefits
|
Total Payments - $
|
1/3 - 1/9
|
$4,851,602
|
$4,302,000
|
$791,711
|
$297,562
|
$1,516,846
|
$29,813
|
$ 11,853,094
|
1/10 - 1/16
|
$4,430,703
|
$5,133,300
|
$3,864,772
|
$4,998,284
|
$1,883,764
|
$10,497
|
$ 20,378,607
|
1/17 - 1/23
|
$4,540,325
|
$5,531,400
|
$2,102,533
|
$2,688,333
|
$1,918,153
|
$1,948
|
$ 16,825,723
|
1/24 - 1/30
|
$4,377,727
|
$5,996,400
|
$2,128,240
|
$2,741,415
|
$2,495,679
|
$19,581
|
$ 17,804,928
|
Total
|
$18,200,357
|
$20,963,100
|
$8,887,256
|
$10,725,594
|
$7,814,442
|
$61,839
|
$ 66,862,352
Claimants with technical, eligibility, or benefits questions are encouraged to view the COVID-19 resource website at dli.mt.gov/covid-19. A variety of information for both Montana workers and employers are available, in addition to resources to help claimants navigate the unemployment process.
A landing page for easy access to relevant Labor Market Information, including UI claims data, is available here: dli.mt.gov/labor-market-information.