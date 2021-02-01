2021-02-01 11:26:10.417 Overland Man Wins $65,000 Show Me Cash Prize

2021-02-01 11:26:10.417

James Conrey of Overland claimed a $65,000 Show Me Cash jackpot prize from the Jan. 21 drawing. The winning numbers drawn that night were 12, 31, 33, 35 and 38.

The ticket was purchased at QuikTrip, 2621 Woodson Road in Overland, marking the fifth Show Me Cash jackpot won in 2021 so far.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won.

In FY20, players in St. Louis County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $179 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $17 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $29 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.