2021-02-02 10:40:58.127 $50,000 Powerball Prize Won By Parkville Man

2021-02-02 10:40:58.127

Russell Carter of Parkville has claimed a $50,000 Powerball prize after matching four of five white-ball numbers as well as the Powerball number on a ticket he purchased for the Nov. 25, 2020, drawing.

His ticket was purchased at Hy-Vee, 7117 N. Prospect Ave., in Gladstone. The winning numbers for the Nov. 25 Powerball drawing were 2, 57, 58, 60 and 65, and the Powerball was 26.

Carter’s ticket was one of 24 Powerball tickets sold in Missouri in 2020 to win a $50,000 base prize.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of $600 or more, by appointment only. For more information on claiming a prize, visit MOLottery.com.