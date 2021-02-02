Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 608 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,073 in the last 365 days.

2021-02-02 10:40:58.127 $50,000 Powerball Prize Won By Parkville Man

2021-02-02 10:40:58.127

Story Photo

Russell Carter of Parkville has claimed a $50,000 Powerball prize after matching four of five white-ball numbers as well as the Powerball number on a ticket he purchased for the Nov. 25, 2020, drawing.

His ticket was purchased at Hy-Vee, 7117 N. Prospect Ave., in Gladstone. The winning numbers for the Nov. 25 Powerball drawing were 2, 57, 58, 60 and 65, and the Powerball was 26.

Carter’s ticket was one of 24 Powerball tickets sold in Missouri in 2020 to win a $50,000 base prize.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of $600 or more, by appointment only. For more information on claiming a prize, visit MOLottery.com.

You just read:

2021-02-02 10:40:58.127 $50,000 Powerball Prize Won By Parkville Man

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.