2021-02-03 10:40:35.6 $1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Kansas City

2021-02-03 10:40:35.6

Someone in Kansas City bought a Mega Millions ticket that is now worth $1 million following Tuesday night’s drawing. The ticket – sold at QuikTrip, 528 NW Englewood Road in Kansas City – matched all five white-ball numbers drawn to win the “Match 5” million-dollar prize. The winning number combination was 13, 37, 38, 40 and 67. The Mega Ball number drawn was 10.

Draw Games winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. In this case, they have until Aug. 1.

“If you have this winning ticket, sign the back of it and keep it in a safe place,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery. “You can claim your prize by making an appointment at a Missouri Lottery office. We’re in Kansas City, Jefferson City, Springfield and St. Louis.”

The estimated jackpot for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is $54 million with a cash value estimated at $39.7 million.