2021-02-04 16:36:27.487 $100,000 Scratchers Prize Won in Jefferson City

Torrie Bly has been playing the Missouri Lottery’s “Show Me $100,000” since the Scratchers game became available in December. The Jefferson City resident recently tried a ticket at Edge Express, 2727 W. Edgewood Drive and walked away holding one of the game’s $100,000 top prize.

“I couldn’t believe it,” she said of the moment she realized how much she’d won.

The $5 Scratchers game has more than $11.9 million in unclaimed prizes, including three other top prizes of $100,000.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for players claiming prizes of more than $600, by appointment only. Prizes may also be claimed via mail. For more information on claiming prizes, visit MOLottery.com.

$100,000 Scratchers Prize Won in Jefferson City

