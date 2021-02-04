2021-02-04 16:38:37.013 $55,558 Winning Scratchers Ticket Sold in Olivette

2021-02-04 16:38:37.013

A Missouri Lottery “Bingo Plus” Scratchers ticket worth $55,558 was sold at On the Run, 9371 Olive Blvd, in Olivette. The prize was claimed by Willie Thompson of St. Louis on Jan. 29 in the Lottery’s St. Louis regional office.

“Bingo Plus” is a $3 game with over $10.8 million in unclaimed prizes, including five other top prizes of $55,558 and three prizes of $25,003.

In FY20, players in St. Louis County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $179 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $17 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $29 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.