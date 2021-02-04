Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Ethics Committee – Week 4, 2021

February 4, 2021 Senate Staff Blog, Ethics Committee, Votes 0

SR 1– Senate Code of Ethic

SR 1 (SSB 1092) updates the Senate’s Code of Ethics. The only change is clarifying that this resolution governs the 89th General Assembly. [COMMITTEE 2/2: short form; FLOOR 2/3: voice vote]

SCR 3– Senate rules governing lobbyists

SCR 3 (SSB 1093) updates the Senate’s rules governing lobbyists. The only change is clarifying that this resolution governs the 89th General Assembly. [COMMITTEE 2/2: short form; FLOOR 2/3: 46-0 (Excused: Nunn, Hogg, Lykam; 1 vacancy)]

