Local Government Committee – Week 4, 2021

February 4, 2021 Senate Staff Blog, Local Government Committee, Votes 0

SF 2368 – Section 8 Housing city ordinance

SF 2368 prevents Iowa cities from mandating participation in the Section 8 Federal Housing Program. This action would allow landlords to turn away tenants who use public assistance to pay rent. Currently, Des Moines, Marion and Iowa City have ordinances requiring landlords to accept the vouchers. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is the administrator of Section 8, which helps low-income families, the elderly and people with disabilities afford housing by subsidizing the cost for qualifying units. [2/3: 7-4, party line (Excused: Hogg)]

