State Government Committee – Week 4, 2021

SF 183 – Construction Manager at Risk

SF 183 SSB 1018 prohibits fee-based selection of an architect, landscape architect or engineer for a public improvement. The bill explicitly prohibits the state Board of Regents from entering into a design-build contract to construct, repair or improve buildings or grounds. This provision takes effect upon enactment. A “design-build contract” means a single contract providing for both design services and construction services that may include maintenance, operations, preconstruction and other related services.

The bill allows a governmental entity to use a guaranteed maximum price contract for public improvement contracts and establishes the process for entering into a guaranteed maximum price contract. It lays out the procedures governing public disclosure of an intent to enter into a guaranteed maximum price contract, selection of an engineer, landscape architect or architect, a request for qualifications process, a request for proposals and selection process, and selection of trade contractors and material packages. The bill prohibits a governmental entity from entering into a design-build contract and prohibits a governmental entity from entering into a guaranteed maximum price contract for public improvements relating to highway and bridge construction. [1/28: 28-19 (No: Democrats, Carlin; Excused: Brown, Nunn; 1 vacancy)]

SF 184 – Repeals the State Interagency Missouri River Authority

SF 184 repeals the State Interagency Missouri River Association (Chapter 28L), which was formed to seek consensus on issues impacting the Missouri River basin. Under current law, the Missouri River Association consists of representatives from the state Executive Branch. Iowa withdrew from the Missouri River Association of States and Tribes in 2011 and the Association has since disbanded. [2/3: 46-0 (Excused: Hogg, Lykam, Nunn; 1 vacancy)]

SF 185 – Repeals the Missouri River Preservation and Land Use Authority

SF 185 repeals the Missouri River Preservation and Land Use Authority. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), this Authority hasn’t met in 20 years, and there is no money in the fund. There was no history of any appropriation made since it was created in 1991.

Currently, this work is done through the DNR, which has a license agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Omaha Division. The agreement grants the DNR Wildlife Bureau management of these areas to conserve and enhance fish and wildlife habitat and provide recreational opportunities to the public. As part of the license agreement, the DNR develops a five-year plan and annual management plans. The work outlined in these management plans will enhance fish and wildlife resources and public access for recreation on wildlife areas owned by the Corps.

In addition to the efforts on public lands, the DNR Wildlife Bureau maintains a Private Lands Program with a focused effort to enroll landowners in conservation programs across the state in areas such as the Missouri River Alluvial Plain. The DNR coordinates its efforts with those of the Natural Resources Conservation Service, Farm Service Agency, the Soil and Water Conservation Districts, County Conservation Boards, local entities and partner organizations. [2/3: 35-11 (No: Boulton, Celsi, Dotzler, Giddens, Jochum, Quirmbach, Ragan, J. Smith, T. Taylor, Trone Garriott; Excused: Hogg, Lykam, Nunn; 1 vacancy)]