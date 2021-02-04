Transportation Committee – Week 4, 2021

SF 230 – Salvaged vehicles

SF 230 (formerly SSB 1028) changes the threshold from 50% to 70% of the fair market value before a vehicle is considered a wrecked or salvaged vehicle. [COMMITTEE 2/2: short form; FLOOR2/3: 46-0 (Excused: Hogg, Lykam, Nunn; 1 vacancy)]

SF 231– Special minor farm permit

SF 231 (formerly SF 79) allows the Iowa Department of Transportation to issue a class C or M driver’s license to those between 14 and 18 who live on a farm or are employed on a farm. It prohibits the license from operating a motor vehicle with more than two axles or towing another vehicle. The licensee may operate between 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., is restricted to 50 miles from point of origin to destination, and is limited to one unrelated minor passenger in the vehicle. The licensee is allowed to stop and refuel at a service station closest to the route being travelled.

Current laws states that special minor permits cannot be issued if the applicant resides within one mile of their school building. However, if the applicant resides on a farm or is employed for compensation on a farm, the distance between the residence and the school of enrollment will not apply. The special minor permit is subject to suspension or revocation for the same reasons and in the same manner as any other driver’s license. [COMMITTEE 2/2: short form; FLOOR 2/3: 46-0 (Excused: Hogg, Lykam, Nunn; 1 vacancy)]

SF 232 – Abandoned vehicles

SF 232 (formerly SSB 1025) – Currently, a law enforcement agency or a private entity that takes into custody an abandoned vehicle has 20 days to notify all registered owners or lien holders by certified mail. Additionally, it requires the entity to inform the claim holder of all personal property found in the vehicle.

This bill would eliminate the requirement to describe all personal property found in the vehicle. It also makes proof of insurance and a valid driver’s license a requirement from the person who received the notice, or the person claiming on their behalf if the vehicle is to be driven from the premises. [COMMITTEE 2/2: short form; FLOOR 2/3: 46-0 (Excused: Hogg, Lykam, Nunn; 1 vacancy)]

SF 67– Special Minor’s Permit

SF 67 allows a person issued a special minor’s permit who attends a public school to drive 50 miles from the point of origin to the destination between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. Additionally, it allows the permit holder to drive during the same hours to attend extracurricular activities at a school in which they are not enrolled. Licensees who attend a non-public school currently operate under a similar 50-mile restriction. [2/2: short form]