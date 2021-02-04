MDOT virtual public meeting to discuss this year's I-94 modernization project bridge replacements in Detroit

Contact:

Agency:

Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-483-5107Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invites the public to attend a virtual meeting regarding the 2021 bridge replacements for the I-94 modernization project in Detroit. This year, MDOT contract crews will rebuild the Frontenac Street, Cadillac Avenue and Burns Street overpasses above the freeway. During this virtual event, there will be a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.

WHO: MDOT staff and project consultants Interested residents and local stakeholders

WHEN/WHERE: Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 10 - 11 a.m. Zoom Virtual Public Meeting: click here for zoom meeting To join by phone, call toll free: 888-788-0099

Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 6 - 7 p.m. Zoom Virtual Public Meeting: click here for zoom meeting To join by phone, call toll free: 888-788-0099

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. To make a request, contact Orlando Curry by phone at 517-241-7462 or by e-mail CurryO@Michigan.gov at least seven days before the meeting.

BACKGROUND: Select bridges along the I-94 freeway in Detroit are being rebuilt in advance of freeway work based on their need from recent inspections and their importance to local street mobility and connectivity. This work is expected to begin in February with the new bridges opening to traffic in November.

The I-94 modernization project will improve safety and mobility by modernizing roughly 7 miles of I-94 between Conner Avenue and I-96. Included in the modernization is utility and bridge replacement, improvements to freeway interchanges, and work to build an additional freeway lane. Mainline freeway rebuilding is expected to begin in 2023. Additional project information is available at www.I94Detroit.org.