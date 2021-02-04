KION North America announces military hiring initiative with Veterans ASCEND
EINPresswire.com/ -- KION North America announces military hiring initiative with Veterans ASCEND
KION North America Corporation, located in Summerville, South Carolina and a member of the KION Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of industrial trucks, announces their nationwide military hiring initiative. Partnering with Veterans ASCEND, a veteran owned company breaking employment barriers for veterans and military spouses by translating occupations into skills and automatically aligning military talent to employers, KION North America is rolling out the service to their dealerships across the United States.
Through this initiative, KION North America’s dealerships will have direct connections to military service members, veterans and military spouses matched specifically to career opportunities such as Service Manager, Service Technician, Traveling Field Mechanic, Service Support and Business Development. Veterans ASCEND impacts an organization’s competitive advantage by aligning military talent within an organization, thus decreasing time to fill open positions and increasing productivity and retention.
“We are excited to bring Veterans ASCEND to our dealer network. It will provide our partners with unlimited access to professional recruiting services at no additional cost. This is a great opportunity to transition well trained service members with tremendous skills into much needed positions such as service technicians, managers and other technical support staff” said Daniel Schlegel, Vice President of Customer Service at KION North America.
“We are honored to utilize our proprietary SaaS platform to match candidates with KION North America whose intentional effort to hire military talent will contribute to the successful transition and long -term success of our military families" said Robyn Grable, Founder and CEO of Veterans ASCEND.
About Veterans ASCEND
Veterans ASCEND, a veteran owned, woman owned company, completely changes the way employers find and connect with military talent through an innovative, skills matching software as a service. The program translates military and civilian occupations into skills and automatically aligns those skills to the specific skills needs across an organization. Veterans ASCEND is about facilitating a connection for an interview. It’s a fundamental paradigm shift in the foundational old way of applying with and reviewing a resume. We are all about aligning candidates based on skills. Successful connections. Transformational possibilities.
About KION North America Corporation
Headquartered in Summerville, S.C., KION North America Corporation is a member of the KION Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of industrial trucks. Their brand companies, Linde and Baoli, serve the specific industrial truck requirements of the U.S. Canadian and Mexican markets with a broad and complementary product portfolio. KION North America produces material handling equipment known for its innovative technologies, reduced energy consumption, and low operating costs. KION North America also works closely with its sister company, Dematic, a global leader in automated material handling that provides a broad range of intelligent supply chain and automation solutions.
Disclaimer
This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, e.g. changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, results of technical studies, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, and the availability of financing. We do not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.
###
Robyn J Grable
KION North America Corporation, located in Summerville, South Carolina and a member of the KION Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of industrial trucks, announces their nationwide military hiring initiative. Partnering with Veterans ASCEND, a veteran owned company breaking employment barriers for veterans and military spouses by translating occupations into skills and automatically aligning military talent to employers, KION North America is rolling out the service to their dealerships across the United States.
Through this initiative, KION North America’s dealerships will have direct connections to military service members, veterans and military spouses matched specifically to career opportunities such as Service Manager, Service Technician, Traveling Field Mechanic, Service Support and Business Development. Veterans ASCEND impacts an organization’s competitive advantage by aligning military talent within an organization, thus decreasing time to fill open positions and increasing productivity and retention.
“We are excited to bring Veterans ASCEND to our dealer network. It will provide our partners with unlimited access to professional recruiting services at no additional cost. This is a great opportunity to transition well trained service members with tremendous skills into much needed positions such as service technicians, managers and other technical support staff” said Daniel Schlegel, Vice President of Customer Service at KION North America.
“We are honored to utilize our proprietary SaaS platform to match candidates with KION North America whose intentional effort to hire military talent will contribute to the successful transition and long -term success of our military families" said Robyn Grable, Founder and CEO of Veterans ASCEND.
About Veterans ASCEND
Veterans ASCEND, a veteran owned, woman owned company, completely changes the way employers find and connect with military talent through an innovative, skills matching software as a service. The program translates military and civilian occupations into skills and automatically aligns those skills to the specific skills needs across an organization. Veterans ASCEND is about facilitating a connection for an interview. It’s a fundamental paradigm shift in the foundational old way of applying with and reviewing a resume. We are all about aligning candidates based on skills. Successful connections. Transformational possibilities.
About KION North America Corporation
Headquartered in Summerville, S.C., KION North America Corporation is a member of the KION Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of industrial trucks. Their brand companies, Linde and Baoli, serve the specific industrial truck requirements of the U.S. Canadian and Mexican markets with a broad and complementary product portfolio. KION North America produces material handling equipment known for its innovative technologies, reduced energy consumption, and low operating costs. KION North America also works closely with its sister company, Dematic, a global leader in automated material handling that provides a broad range of intelligent supply chain and automation solutions.
Disclaimer
This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, e.g. changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, results of technical studies, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, and the availability of financing. We do not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.
###
Robyn J Grable
Veterans ASCEND
+1 8648875865
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn