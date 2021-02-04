Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Board of Judicial Conduct Enters Into Deferred Discipline Agreement With Stewart County Judicial Officer

The Board of Judicial Conduct has entered into a deferred discipline agreement with Stewart County Judicial Commissioner Joyce Tomlinson. Commissioner Tomlinson will resign her position before February 14, 2021. Read the deferred discipline agreement here. 

