Board of Judicial Conduct Enters Into Deferred Discipline Agreement With Stewart County Judicial Officer

The Board of Judicial Conduct has entered into a deferred discipline agreement with Stewart County Judicial Commissioner Joyce Tomlinson. Commissioner Tomlinson will resign her position before February 14, 2021. Read the deferred discipline agreement here.
