Judicial Elections

Judicial elections were held February 3, 2021. Congratulations to the following judges who were elected by the South Carolina General Assembly:

Court of Appeals

Seat 8

The Honorable Jerry Deese Vinson Jr., Florence, SC

 Elected
Circuit Court

4th Judicial Circuit, Seat 2

The Honorable Michael S. Holt, Hartsville, SC

 Elected

13th Judicial Circuit, Seat 3

 G.D. Morgan Jr., Greenville, SC Elected

14th Judicial Circuit, Seat 1

Robert Bonds, Walterboro, SC

 Elected

At-Large, Seat 12

H. Steven DeBerry IV, Pamplico, SC

Elected

Family Court

7th Judicial Circuit, Seat 1

Angela J. Moss, Inman, SC

Elected
Congratulations to the following judges who were re-elected by the General Assembly:
Court of Appeals
Seat 5, Chief Judge The Honorable James E. Lockemy, Dillon, SC Re-elected
Seat 6

The Honorable Aphrodite Konduros, Simpsonville, SC

 Re-elected
Circuit Court
5th Judicial Circuit, Seat 3 The Honorable Robert E. Hood, Columbia, SC Re-elected
9th Judicial Circuit, Seat 3 The Honorable Roger Y. Young Sr., North Charleston, SC Re-elected
14th Judicial Circuit, Seat 2 The Honorable Carmen Tevis Mullen, Hilton Head, SC Re-elected
15th Judicial Circuit, Seat 2 The Honorable Benjamin H. Culbertson, Georgetown, SC Re-elected
At-Large, Seat 1 The Honorable George M. McFadden Jr., Gable, SC Re-elected
At-Large, Seat 2 The Honorable R. Kirk Griffin, Sumter, SC Re-elected
At-Large, Seat 3 The Honorable Clifton Newman, Columbia, SC Re-elected
At-Large, Seat 4 The Honorable Edward Walter “Ned” Miller, Greenville, SC Re-elected
At-Large, Seat 5 The Honorable J. Mark Hayes II, Spartanburg, SC Re-elected
At-Large, Seat 6 The Honorable William Henry Seals Jr., Marion, SC Re-elected
At-Large, Seat 7 The Honorable J. Cordell Maddox Jr., Anderson, SC Re-elected
At-Large, Seat 8 The Honorable David Craig Brown, Florence, SC Re-elected
At-Large, Seat 9 The Honorable Jennifer Blanchard McCoy, Charleston, SC Re-elected
At-Large, Seat 10

The Honorable Jocelyn Newman, Columbia, SC

 Re-elected
 

 

