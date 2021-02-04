Judicial Elections
Court News ...
Judicial Elections
Judicial elections were held February 3, 2021. Congratulations to the following judges who were elected by the South Carolina General Assembly:
|Court of Appeals
|
Seat 8
|
The Honorable Jerry Deese Vinson Jr., Florence, SC
|Elected
|Circuit Court
|
4th Judicial Circuit, Seat 2
|
The Honorable Michael S. Holt, Hartsville, SC
|Elected
|
13th Judicial Circuit, Seat 3
|G.D. Morgan Jr., Greenville, SC
|Elected
|
14th Judicial Circuit, Seat 1
|
Robert Bonds, Walterboro, SC
|Elected
|
At-Large, Seat 12
|
H. Steven DeBerry IV, Pamplico, SC
|Elected
|Family Court
|
7th Judicial Circuit, Seat 1
|
Angela J. Moss, Inman, SC
|Elected
|Court of Appeals
|Seat 5, Chief Judge
|The Honorable James E. Lockemy, Dillon, SC
|Re-elected
|Seat 6
|
The Honorable Aphrodite Konduros, Simpsonville, SC
|Re-elected
|Circuit Court
|5th Judicial Circuit, Seat 3
|The Honorable Robert E. Hood, Columbia, SC
|Re-elected
|9th Judicial Circuit, Seat 3
|The Honorable Roger Y. Young Sr., North Charleston, SC
|Re-elected
|14th Judicial Circuit, Seat 2
|The Honorable Carmen Tevis Mullen, Hilton Head, SC
|Re-elected
|15th Judicial Circuit, Seat 2
|The Honorable Benjamin H. Culbertson, Georgetown, SC
|Re-elected
|At-Large, Seat 1
|The Honorable George M. McFadden Jr., Gable, SC
|Re-elected
|At-Large, Seat 2
|The Honorable R. Kirk Griffin, Sumter, SC
|Re-elected
|At-Large, Seat 3
|The Honorable Clifton Newman, Columbia, SC
|Re-elected
|At-Large, Seat 4
|The Honorable Edward Walter “Ned” Miller, Greenville, SC
|Re-elected
|At-Large, Seat 5
|The Honorable J. Mark Hayes II, Spartanburg, SC
|Re-elected
|At-Large, Seat 6
|The Honorable William Henry Seals Jr., Marion, SC
|Re-elected
|At-Large, Seat 7
|The Honorable J. Cordell Maddox Jr., Anderson, SC
|Re-elected
|At-Large, Seat 8
|The Honorable David Craig Brown, Florence, SC
|Re-elected
|At-Large, Seat 9
|The Honorable Jennifer Blanchard McCoy, Charleston, SC
|Re-elected
|At-Large, Seat 10
|
The Honorable Jocelyn Newman, Columbia, SC
|Re-elected