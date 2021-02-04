Court News ...

Judicial Elections

Judicial elections were held February 3, 2021. Congratulations to the following judges who were elected by the South Carolina General Assembly:

Court of Appeals Seat 8 The Honorable Jerry Deese Vinson Jr., Florence, SC Elected

Circuit Court 4th Judicial Circuit, Seat 2 The Honorable Michael S. Holt, Hartsville, SC Elected 13th Judicial Circuit, Seat 3 G.D. Morgan Jr., Greenville, SC Elected 14th Judicial Circuit, Seat 1 Robert Bonds, Walterboro, SC Elected At-Large, Seat 12 H. Steven DeBerry IV, Pamplico, SC Elected Family Court 7th Judicial Circuit, Seat 1 Angela J. Moss, Inman, SC Elected Congratulations to the following judges who were re-elected by the General Assembly:

Court of Appeals Seat 5, Chief Judge The Honorable James E. Lockemy, Dillon, SC Re-elected Seat 6 The Honorable Aphrodite Konduros, Simpsonville, SC Re-elected