How can electric utilities be better prepared for impending calamities in 2021?

AiDash is empowering utilities with a satellite and AI-powered remote monitoring & survey system

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2020 was the most active hurricane season in terms of tropical depressions and named storms. A record-setting wildfire season was also recorded for the state of California and the United States as a whole. Soon after the hurricane and wildfire seasons ended, winter storms swept through the north-eastern US, breaking records in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and New York, affecting 60 million people due to large-scale power outages.

Electric utilities were one of the most hard-hit industries as they witnessed damage to infrastructure, impacting reliability, vegetation-related outages, massive post-restoration work and customer dissatisfaction.

While preventing natural disasters is not possible, electric utilities can and must be well-prepared for disasters and disruptions. To help utilities better prepare for impending disasters, AiDash — a San Francisco Bay Area-based AI-first SaaS company — has upgraded its satellite and AI-powered remote monitoring and survey model that specifically caters to this need.

AiDash Remote Monitoring & Survey System has been designed to automate routine monitoring, surveying and inspection of infrastructure and vegetation around it. This model uses cutting-edge AI technology to process high-resolution multispectral satellite imagery and enables utilities to strategically and remotely monitor their assets via a web dashboard and mobile app.

“Thanks to the advancement in satellite technology and forecast capabilities, we're informed about incoming storms, hurricanes, blizzards and other weather-related disruptions a few days before landfall. With the help of this information, AiDash Remote Monitoring and Survey System enables utilities to accelerate disaster preparedness along their T&D lines and infrastructure, including response and planning of recovery strategies. Carrying out immediate post-disaster management can also be made possible with the help of this model,” said Abhishek Vinod Singh, CEO of AiDash.

Effective disaster preparedness is exceptionally critical, but also equally challenging for utility companies. The RMS model is designed to enable utilities with remote monitoring and surveying of infrastructure for specified areas where weather-related events are predicted to occur during a specific time. They have a dedicated web dashboard and mobile app that allows seamless communication between supervisors and field agents, allowing efficient pre- and post-disaster response.

Disasters have proved outrageously costly for utility companies in the recent past, causing losses and liabilities worth billions of dollars. To be prepared for the worst is the smartest thing to do today. With the help of satellite and AI technology, AiDash aims to bridge the gap between possibilities and capabilities as far as disaster preparedness is concerned.

To know more about Remote Monitoring and Survey System or to connect with an AiDash representative, please mail at info@aidash.com.

About AiDash

AiDash is an AI-first vertical SaaS company enabling satellite-powered operations and maintenance for utility, energy, and other core industries with geographically distributed assets. AiDash uses high-resolution, multispectral and SAR data from the world’s leading satellite constellations that are fed into its proprietary AI models to make timely predictions for O&M activities. These AI models empower AiDash’s full-stack applications and enable efficient planning, prioritization, execution, review and audit of O&M activities using satellite analytics. Visit aidash.com.