Can satellites solve the persistent problem of power outages in California?

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The state of California has witnessed a series of blazing wildfires and large-scale power outages in recent years. But 2020 beat all records. According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the year 2020 was the largest wildfire year ever recorded in California history. During the 2020 wildfire season alone, 8100 fires have been recorded in the state.

Powerlines and untrimmed vegetation growth are a dangerous combination, and there have been major incidents of wildfires in the past caused due to powerlines coming in contact with trees. In some instances, high winds can blow nearby trees and their branches into powerlines, sparking fires. In other cases, wind can snap wooden distribution line poles, causing live wires to fall onto nearby dry grass, setting it on fire. In every case, power lines and vegetation need to be kept away from one another.

This is what AiDash, a San Francisco Bay Area-based AI-first SaaS company, is working towards and enabling utilities to tackle their vegetation management woes with a unique Satellite-powered product. AiDash Intelligent Vegetation Management System (IVMS) uses high-resolution multispectral satellite images combined with on-ground reports to increase visibility on the overgrowth of vegetation around transmission and distribution lines.

Very High Resolution (VHR) satellite imagery combined with new technologies, such as AI and SAR offers efficient remote monitoring capabilities with proven results. With AiDash IVMS, O&M activities such as hazard tree removal, routine trimming of overgrown vegetation, herbicides, etc., can be planned years in advance, enabling companies to prioritize tasks based on the importance of spending every dollar wisely. Not only does it minimize manual, labor-intensive work such as patrolling, but it also saves money by cutting down on costs by 20% and increasing efficiency by 15%.

Power utilities have always struggled to optimize their vegetation management efforts, often spending millions of dollars' worth of revenue for such activities. But did they get the desired results? Not likely. Utilities also had to resort to intentionally cutting off power for customers as a wildfire prevention measure last year, also known as rolling blackouts.

Pre-emptive electricity cuts are a strategy mainly aimed at preventing fires from being started by power lines that have been damaged or knocked down amid high offshore winds. This, however, has not been received well by people and caused customer complaints to skyrocket. Among the many problems power utilities have had to face with regards to preventing outages in the past decade, vegetation management has never been an easy task to accomplish.

“It’s high time utilities start converting manual vegetation management processes into a data-driven exercise. Instead of being an inefficient and reactive process, AiDash IVMS aims at making it more intelligent and planned – reducing costs by 20% and improving reliability by 15%,” said Rahul Saxena, Chief Technology Officer of AiDash.

About AiDash

AiDash is an AI-First vertical SaaS company enabling intelligent asset management and operations in core industries with distributed assets. AiDash uses high-resolution, multispectral imagery and SAR data from the world's leading satellite constellations that are fed into its proprietary AI models to make timely predictions for asset management and operations activities. This is coupled with an app that enables prioritized completion and audit of these O&M activities. The company has offices in San Francisco Bay Area, Washington D.C. Metropolitan Area, and Bengaluru.

About Intelligent Vegetation Management System