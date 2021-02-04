AXIOM MEDICAL EXPANDS ITS REACH IN HOLLYWOOD WITH NEW OFFICE IN LA
Axiom Medical LLC, a longtime leader in occupational health services for employers and developer of the innovative CheckIn2Work app, announces the opening of a new office in Los Angeles, better enabling the Company to serve clients on or near the West Coa
We have had tremendous success with managing COVID-19 within the film production industry in southern California. A Los Angeles presence just makes sense for us.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axiom Medical LLC, a longtime leader in occupational health services for employers, announces a new office in Los Angeles, better enabling the Company to serve clients on or near the West Coast. Lauren Waltz will head the Los Angeles satellite, overseeing 35 employees, with future expansion plans as the business grows.
— Axiom Medical CEO Mark Robinson
Based in The Woodlands, Tex. just north of Houston, Axiom Medical has developed a strong clientele in the Hollywood TV and film production industry in the last year. Clients have included Jax Media for the HBO Max series Haute Dog, the TBS production of Wipeout, Sylvester Stallone's film, The Samaritan, and the People's Choice Awards TV show.
In addition to serving the film industry, Axiom's Los Angeles satellite provides health and safety support to colleges, universities, school districts, energy-related companies, retailers, and manufacturers with population health testing and COVID-19 management. Axiom works with a diverse portfolio of business entities across North America.
Axiom introduced its cutting edge CheckIn2Work app last spring, which is the foundation of a specialized and layered workplace testing and screening service. Their complete scope of services includes onsite testing and At-home Test kits, vaccine management, health and safety support, Contagious Respiratory Illness Assessment, and CheckIn2Work Daily Employee Screening.
"We have had tremendous success with managing COVID-19 within the film production industry in southern California," says Axiom Medical CEO Mark Robinson. "Axiom's team, under our Chief Medical Officer Dr. Scott Cherry, provided onsite testing for several TV and film companies in 2020, which resulted in no or low positivity, validating the efficacy of our protocols and procedures."
"A Los Angeles presence just makes sense for us," continues Robinson. "We know that effective, science-based solutions are the key to mitigating infections in the workplace, no matter if it's the film production industry or another business or service sector."
The new office is located in the Burbank area of Los Angeles and is by appointment only. Axiom Medical has equipped the new space to fulfill all onsite testing and other occupational health services.
For more detailed information about Axiom Medical, LLC, please visit our website at www.axiomllc.com.
About Axiom Medical
Axiom Medical Consulting, LLC was founded in 1999 in The Woodlands, TX, and has established itself as an industry leader in providing complete occupational health services for the total life cycle of client's employees. Axiom is the expert in the fields of workers' compensation, disability case management, and OSHA-mandated medical programs. The Company was founded on the best practice mission of caring for employees first and providing a significant return on investment for clients. Axiom has impacted over 1,000,000 lives by helping employees in the workplace and continues its mission by supporting during the COVID-19 crisis by managing 84,000 COVID cases and over four million CheckIn2Work attestations. For more information, please visit us at www.axiomllc.com.
