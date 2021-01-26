Axiom Medical and Risk Syndicate Establish Alliance to Offer One-Stop-Shop for Large Employers
Axiom Medical is a perfect addition to the line of products we provide. I worked with Axiom for more than eight years during my tenure at a PEO and know the work quality and bottom-line savings.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axiom Medical LLC, a longtime leader in occupational health services for employers and developer of the innovative CheckIn2Work app, has formed an alliance with Risk Syndicate, an employer-focused products consortium that specializes in risk mitigation, to market to Professional Employer Organizations (PEO).
"Axiom Medical is a perfect addition to the line of products we offer to our clients," says Don Reile, Risk Syndicate's COO. "At Risk Syndicate, we only partner with the top Company in each category of a product line, and Axiom Medical is the leader in workers compensation incident case management. I worked with Axiom Medical for more than eight years during my 21-year tenure at a PEO and have hands-on experience with their protocol, know the quality of the work they do, and have seen the cost savings they bring to the bottom line."
The team at Risk Syndicate has been in the employee benefits, risk management, and insurance space for over 30 years and has strict requirements for the products they choose. The Company demands innovation from their product partners – technology as a function of benefit, and partners must have published and proven results. Partners also must present with a minimum Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 70. Reile adds, "Our traditional clients represent companies, organizations, and unions with more than 5,000 employees, as well as industries such as transportation, general construction, retail, and an array of others spread across the nation."
"We're excited to partner with Risk Syndicate to provide our traditional in-depth occupational health services, and also work with their clients to manage a safe and healthy workplace," says Axiom Medical CEO Mark Robinson. "The COVID-19 outbreak has forced all of us to put new protocols and procedures in place in our lives. At Axiom, we have a proven track record over the past ten months to work quickly to establish strict parameters for clients to ensure their employees, customers, and clients are functioning in a healthy workplace."
Earlier this spring, Axiom Medical introduced the innovative CheckIn2Work app, which provides a series of screening questions. When an individual is flagged as experiencing symptoms or exposure to an infectious disease, or a fever, Axiom Medical provides consulting via its market-leading Rapid Response Contagious Respiratory Illness Assessment (CRIA) Clearance Center. Medical professionals can conduct secondary screening to eliminate false positives, and for confirmed cases, manage any subsequent absences from work and safe return to the workplace.
The CheckIn2Work app is available on iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as a web portal. It is also available in an agent-assisted version to accommodate employee populations with limited internet access. Text and IVR phone solutions are coming soon. There is built-in flexibility, allowing for adaptations to fit all language needs and adding questions that address both the physical and mental health of employees returning to the workplace. The CheckIn2Work app is customizable to fit any slate of questions an organization needs to ask – this is something that will live and adapt far beyond COVID-19 to ensure employers and organizations can always provide a safe and healthy work environment.
About Axiom Medical
Axiom Medical Consulting, LLC was founded in 1999 in The Woodlands, TX and has established itself as an industry leader in providing complete occupational health services for the total life cycle of client's employees. Axiom Medical is the expert in the fields of workers' compensation, disability case management and OSHA-mandated medical programs. The Company was founded on the best practice mission of caring for employees first and providing a significant return on investment for clients. Axiom Medical has impacted over 1,000,000 lives by helping employees in the workplace and continues its mission by supporting during the COVID-19 crisis by managing 66,500 COVID cases and 2,679,438 CheckIn2Work attestations. For more information, please visit us at www.axiomllc.com.
About Risk Syndicate
Risk Syndicate is an employer-focused products consortium specializing in risk mitigation. The Company's management has more than 30 years of experience in the field. It offers best in class products designed to benefit individual employees while creating overall cost reduction for employers themselves. Risk Syndicate focuses on large employers that work to manage payroll-related taxes, certain human resources functions, access to benefits, and other employer-related administrative functions necessary to run a business. The Company has expertise in Professional Employer Organizations (PEO), Association Health Plans (AHP), and Group Purchasing Organizations (GPO).
For more information, visit www.risksyndicate.com.
