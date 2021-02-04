CURE Pharmaceutical (Stock Symbol: CURR) is a Developer of Patented Delivery RX Tech, Nicole Kidman Endorses Products

Nicole Kidman signs on with Sera Labs, a CURR Company! CURR Company making waves CURR Film Mr. Davidson from CURE Pharma Sera Labs

Cure Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR)

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MI, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- CURE Pharmaceutical ( CURR ) is a Developer of Patented Drug Delivery Tech to Enhance Effectiveness for a Range of Important Medications; Nicole Kidman Signed to Endorse Products, $10 Million Financing to Expand Global Marketing and Drive Revenue Returns- FDA-Registered, NSFand cGMP-Certified Manufacturing Facility.- Patented Techniques Improve Efficacy, Safety, and Patient Experience.- FDA Approval on IND for New, High Value Erectile Disfunction Product.- A-List Actress Nicole Kidman Signed as Partner and Brand Ambassador.- $10 Million Financing Deal Completed to Expand Marketing Worldwide.CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCQB: CURR) is a fully integrated and progressive drug delivery company . The CURR team has extensive experience formulating and manufacturing OTC products, pharmaceuticals, and veterinary medications placing quality and service as its top priorities, earning the trust and respect of customers worldwide.CURR is the pioneering developer of CUREform™, a patented drug delivery platform that offers a number of unique immediate-release and controlled-release drug delivery technologies designed to improve drug efficacy, safety, and patient experience for a wide range of active ingredients. CURR delivery technologies include CUREfilm, an advanced oral thin film; and CUREdrops™, an emulsion technology that can be incorporated into different dosage forms (film, tincture, beverages, etc.), among others. The CURR proprietary clinical pipeline includes CUREfilmBlue (sildenafil to treat erectile dysfunction), and CUREfilmCanna (THC and CBD).As a vertically integrated company, CURR operates a 25,000 square foot, FDA-registered, NSFand cGMP-certified manufacturing facility enabling it to partner with pharmaceutical and wellness companies worldwide for private and white-labeled production. CURR currently has partnerships in the U.S., China, Mexico, Canada, Israel, and other markets in Europe.- FDA Approval on IND Application for CURR Erectile Dysfunction ProductOn January 5th CURR announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its product CUREfilm Blue™, an oral soluble film of sildenafil citrate (the active ingredient present in Viagra1) for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). CURR is seeking approval of this product via the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway to expedite the U.S. approval process.CUREfilm Blue™ utilizes the CURR patented and proprietary fast-dissolving drug delivery platform, known as CUREfilm™, to deliver the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) sildenafil citrate. By innovating beyond the traditional pharmaceutical delivery of pills and solutions, CURR is advancing this uniquely discrete, convenient and portable oral film product for achieving a better patient experience.The global erectile dysfunction drug market is projected to reach approximately USD$6.6 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.0% over the five-year forecasted period with sildenafil representing a majority of the market according to a report by QYR Research.- A-List Movie Star Nicole Kidman Partners with CURR Owned Sera Labs as a Strategic Business Partner and Global Brand AmbassadorOn December 10th CURR proudly announced enlisting Oscar, Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning Nicole Kidman as the brand's first-ever strategic business partner and global brand ambassador for the company’s topical products. In addition to being the face of the brand, Kidman will play an integral role in the strategic direction of product development and messaging.Nicole Kidman became a proponent of the benefits of topical CBD when she experimented with it on an ankle injury last summer. She will bring her vast experience of the beauty sector to help CURR and Sera Labs boost its multi-channel distribution efforts and sales for its anti-aging skincare line, Seratopicaland topical ultra-hydrating and pain relief body creams and serums. The deal includes nine current Sera Labs topical products with an additional three products set to launch in 2021 where Kidman will be key in development. "The partnership with Sera Labs was an easy decision for me," states Kidman, Sera Labs Strategic Partner and Global Brand Ambassador. "With my injury last year, I experienced the benefit of CBD wellness products firsthand. I believe these products are a vital solution in health and wellness and Nancy and Sera Labs are a company I believe in. Joining them in this partnership is something I am very excited about!"- CURE Pharmaceutical Issues Letter to Shareholders. On November 18th CURR management issued a letter to shareholders. Highlights of the letter included:- CURR acquired 100 percent of privately held The Sera Labs for $20 million, which consists primarily of stock with key earn out considerations totaling up to an additional $20 million within two years of completing the acquisition.The Sera Labs Founder and CEO Nancy Duitch, who is well-known for her track record for launching some of the largest-selling products on the market, will help generate revenue on existing technologies in a wellness vertical, without the need for partners and further strengthen the already sales-generating SeraLabsbrand. The Sera Labs newest consumer product that uses CURR patented and advanced oral thin film strip technology under the trademark name Nutri-Strips with RAD3 (Rapid Activation Delivery) to deliver novel vitamins and supplements.- Formulations include a sleep aid called Sleep A.S.A.P.™, EnergY™ designed to enhance performance and mental focus, an electrolyte and muscle recovery product called RecoverB™, and immunD™ for immune support.- CURR earning NSF International, cGMP certification for its 25,000 square foot manufacturing facility.- This certification enables manufacturers to become independently certified by NSF as complying with cGMP requirements as listed in Section 8 of NSF/ANSI Standard 173. This certification positions CURR manufacturing capabilities at the forefront of quality standards set by the various regulatory agencies.- CURR recent pharmacokinetic (PK) study on its 25mg cannabidiol (CBD) oral thin film (OTF) showing improved bioavailability of cannabidiol in healthy subjectsIn 14 healthy adults, those who used the OTF experienced a significantly higher serum concentration (Cmax) and significantly faster absorption (Tmax) than those who consumed a commercially available CBD soft gel. The study also suggests that the CUREform™ delivery platform, which entails solubilization and encapsulation of the molecule, might deliver better results than solubilization alone, as used in the soft gel product, and may play a synergistic or additive role in bioavailability.CURE Pharmaceutical Closes $10 Million Financing. On November 2nd CURR announced it had received the first tranche of $4 million in a committed financing of $10 million, after original issue discounts, through the issuance of convertible notes. Axiom Capital Management, Inc. acted as the sole placement agent in the transaction. CURR may repay the obligations of the notes in cash only, or the notes may be converted upon election of the investor at a fixed price of $1.32 per share subject to certain adjustments.This financing will enable CURR to achieve a number of key company goals and sets the stage for making 2021 a breakout year for the company. 