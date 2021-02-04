3D Systems expanding operations in York County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – 3D Systems, a global additive manufacturing solutions company, today announced plans to expand operations in York County. The $13 million investment will create 50 new jobs.

Founded in 1986, 3D Systems brought the innovation of three-dimensional (3D) printing to the manufacturing industry through the invention of Stereolithography. The company provides additive manufacturing solutions comprising 3D printers, materials, software and services that empower customers to create products and business models. 3D Systems’ solutions address a variety of advanced applications in healthcare and industrial markets such as medical and dental, aerospace and defense and automotive and durable goods.

Located at 333 Three D Systems Circle in Rock Hill, 3D Systems’ expansion will include a 100,000-square-foot facility that will increase the company’s manufacturing capabilities.

The expansion is expected to be completed in early 2022. Individuals interested in joining the 3D Systems team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

QUOTES

“We’re excited to expand 3D Systems’ presence here at our headquarters in York County. We look forward to enhancing our facilities and growing our workforce to not only accelerate our innovation but to contribute to the economic development of Rock Hill and South Carolina.” -3D Systems President and CEO Dr. Jeffrey Graves

“3D Systems’ continued investment in South Carolina speaks to the strength of our workforce and our dynamic business climate. We applaud their decision to invest $13 million and create 50 new jobs in York County.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Manufacturing growth continues to be a substantial piece of South Carolina’s economic development strategy. We are thrilled to welcome this continued investment by 3D Systems in York County and look forward to seeing what the future has in store for this great company.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

"We are thrilled to see this long-standing industry leader continue to grow and evolve their advanced manufacturing operations. We are thankful to have 3D Systems in our community, not only providing quality jobs, but showcasing York County's strong manufacturing presence. This is great news for our county and our state. We look forward to watching them succeed." -York County Council Chairwoman Christi Cox

"The expansion of 3D Systems further emphasizes that Rock Hill fosters an atmosphere in which businesses can thrive. We strive to build business relationships that lead to success for the community as a whole, offering more opportunities to our citizens. 3D Systems is on the cutting edge of technology, and we are proud they call Rock Hill home." -Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys