SKRIT Makes an Impactful Fashion Statement with Virtual Show
Luxury streetwear label SKRIT propels a passionate populace with catalog of fire casualizationsMONTREAL, MONTREAL, CANADA , February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The streetwear subculture has been around for decades, originating in skate, surf, and hip-hop cultures but, it wasn't until the advent of social media that streetwear exploded onto the scene — bold logos and graphics resonated with image-obsessed consumers. What one wears and how one wears it constitutes expressions of degrees of social freedoms and influences.
SKRIT (www.ShopSkrit.com) is an activist-minded, luxury streetwear brand based in Montreal, Canada, that knows the beginning of a legacy can shape a culture.
The label, which blends raw graphics with luxury materials, is geared toward unapologetic individuals who are not afraid to stand out.
The idea of staging runway shows during a pandemic might seem impossible, but SKRIT has envisioned a new way to communicate in this time of COVID-19 and cultural crisis.
On February 15th, 2021, SKRIT makes a futuristic fashion statement when it presents its first collection within a bold, unique, disruptive, and gritty digital format.
Featuring models, burlesque performers, and professional dancers, all styled in SKRIT, this Corona-friendly, live presentation will incorporate masks and social distancing within its theme. The show will run simultaneously with New York Fashion Week. To learn more, visit www.ShopSkrit.com.
As a groundbreaking luxury streetwear brand, SKRIT's inaugural collection includes comfortable silhouettes of limited-edition graphic shirts, high-end accessories, and a core catalog of fire casualizations.
The label's aesthetic places emphasis on non-filtered, forward-thinking style statements.
SKRIT Winter/Fall 2021 collection includes titles like "Hustlers Ambition," "Pandemia," "Garden of Sins," "Child Soldier," "Lethal Injection," and "Tiger T," crafted from % Supima certified cotton T-shirts and emblazed with bold graphics. Shirts are available in sizes Small, Medium, Large, XL, and XXL. Additional collection accessories include Crew Neck, Joggers, ankle and calf-length Socks, 2D Cap, SKRIT Cap, Duffle Bag, Nylon-blend webbing Belt, and Masquerade Masks.
Its bold and distinctive prints showcase real-world issues, which have broadened the brand’s mass appeal resulting in a loyal social following.
On Instagram alone, @ShopSKRIT has garnered more than +45,000 followers. The label’s social feed of high-level animations, distinctive graphics, and mighty models with their "Stick To The SKRIT" theme has helped propel a passionate populace.
But social media isn't the only factor behind this luxury streetwear's skyrocketing popularity — millennials' appetite for athleisure is also a driving force.
Daring designs such as 'F*CK 12' or the "Garden Of Sins" shirts are innovative and eye-catching. This unforgettable, unapologetic anthem has sparked social media, marking an incredible ascent for this luxury streetwear brand.
In a world of chaos and uncertainty, SKRIT was created to grab the world's attention with raw and unfiltered designs—made for the people by the people.
SKRIT's "Child Soldier" T-shirt features a young boy holding a rifle, which drew inspiration from the Sanskrit proverb 'Age of Youth.' It's a mirror to modern-day atrocities and leaves a deep impression.
A picture is worth a thousand words, but SKRIT designs are worth a million.
SKRIT derived its name from the word "Sanskrit," a spoken language 5,000 years before Christ and believed to be the mother of all languages.
Speaking for the unspoken, SKRIT's primary mission is to create limited high-quality collections while raising social awareness through design and social contributions. The brand is dedicated to aiding various charitable causes, and a portion of the proceeds and potent partnerships are utilized to balance the scales of injustice.
SKRIT is a new luxury streetwear brand that accepts Bitcoin as a payment method. A portion of proceeds from the sales of the brand's graphic tee collection will be donated to various charitable organizations, including funding scholarships for studying lawyers who will fight against police injustice, victims of war, child soldiers and Vital grounds, and the Wildlife Conservation.
