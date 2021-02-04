Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 323 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,768 in the last 365 days.

Meeting Notice: Soil Health Advisory Committee Announces Upcoming Virtual Meetings

ANNAPOLIS, MD (Feb. 4, 2021) – The Soil Health Advisory Committee will meet on Feb. 8, March 1, and March 15 at 1 p.m. via teleconference. The agenda will focus on priority conservation practices that improve soil health. These meetings are open to the public. 

If you are interested in attending, please contact Alisha Mulkey at alisha.mulkey@maryland.gov for call-in information. 

# # #

Follow Maryland Department of Agriculture on Twitter @MdAgDept

Note: Starting Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, the Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) will begin posting all public meeting notices on the event calendar and newsroom pages of MDA’s website. Meeting notices will no longer be distributed via press release. Please contact MDA’s Public Information Officer Megan Guilfoyle at megan.guilfoyle@maryland.gov with any questions.

You just read:

Meeting Notice: Soil Health Advisory Committee Announces Upcoming Virtual Meetings

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.