Meeting Notice: Soil Health Advisory Committee Announces Upcoming Virtual Meetings

February 4, 2021

ANNAPOLIS, MD (Feb. 4, 2021) – The Soil Health Advisory Committee will meet on Feb. 8, March 1, and March 15 at 1 p.m. via teleconference. The agenda will focus on priority conservation practices that improve soil health. These meetings are open to the public.

If you are interested in attending, please contact Alisha Mulkey at alisha.mulkey@maryland.gov for call-in information.

Note: Starting Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, the Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) will begin posting all public meeting notices on the event calendar and newsroom pages of MDA’s website. Meeting notices will no longer be distributed via press release. Please contact MDA’s Public Information Officer Megan Guilfoyle at megan.guilfoyle@maryland.gov with any questions.