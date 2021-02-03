Sen. Doug Beck Asks Governor to Reconsider Unemployment Paybacks

For Immediate Release: Feb. 3, 2021

Senator Doug Beck Asks Governor to Reconsider Unemployment Paybacks

Jefferson City — State Sen. Doug Beck, D-St. Louis, sent a letter to the governor on Tuesday, Feb. 2, asking him to reconsider his decision to require recipients of the Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Program to repay benefits earned over the course of 2020. According to Sen. Beck, many of the citizens who are now receiving payback notices are still not employed to their pre-pandemic level.

“Asking vulnerable people to payback funds while they are coping with this ongoing crisis is unreasonable,” explained Sen. Beck. “State leaders should have more empathy for our fellow citizens, especially those who are still struggling to make ends meet and recover from the pandemic.”

The notices, or Overpayment Determinations, were sent by the Missouri Department of Labor’s Division of Employment Security. According to the Department of Labor, claimants who disagree may file an appeal within thirty days of the date of the determination.

For more information about Sen. Beck or his legislation, please visit senate.mo.gov/beck.

