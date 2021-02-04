Sen. Sandy Crawford’s Capitol Report for the Week of Feb. 1

This week, the Missouri Senate debated the first major piece of legislation for this legislative session. The Missouri Senate spent approximately 15 hours on Tuesday going through Senate Bill 51 and 42, which is known as the COVID liability bill. The goal is to make sure our small businesses, and those on the front lines of helping battle the coronavirus, are not sued because someone believes they contracted the virus in certain places. This is also a priority for the governor, and I hope the Missouri House of Representatives will see to it this bill gets to the finish line as quickly as possible.

Another measure working its way through the process is Senate Bill 106, which I sponsor. This was heard in the Missouri Senate Insurance and Banking Committee this week, and would make changes to the regulations overseeing banks and savings and loans.

Also this week, I was named to serve on the Missouri Military Preparedness and Enhancement Commission, which is a high honor. Missouri is home to many brave men and women who choose to serve their country in the finest ways possible. I am excited to join this commission, the charge of which is to preserve and expand the military’s presence and success in Missouri, while also preserving the economic, societal benefits the military provides for our state.

I am honored to serve as your senator in the Missouri Senate. If, at any time, you have questions, concerns or ideas regarding state government, please feel free to contact me at (573) 751-8793 or Sandy.Crawford@senate.mo.gov.

Stephen Hash (Laclede County) and Rebecca Perkins, from Court Probationary Services, Inc., visited Sen. Crawford at the Capitol.