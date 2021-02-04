Secretary Hargett Presented Millington Central Student Gena Ann Parker with Award for First Place in Civics Essay Contest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett presented Millington Central High School student Gena Ann Parker with an award today for her first-place finish in the statewide 2020 Civics Essay Contest for students who served as poll officials in the presidential election.

“Gena Ann wrote an inspiring essay about her experience working on Election Day and about why this election meant so much to her and to the many first-time voters she helped cast their ballot,” said Secretary Hargett. “I appreciate Gena Ann and all of the students who stepped up to serve as poll officials for the November election.”

This year’s civics essay contest was open to any Tennessee high school student, age 16 or older, who worked as a poll official during early voting or Election Day for the presidential election.

First, second and third place winners were chosen from each Grand Division. For her first-place finish, Parker received a $1,000 TNStars 529 College Savings Program scholarship.

This essay contest is part of the Secretary of State’s civics engagement initiative to prepare students to be actively engaged citizens. For more information about the essay contest and our other civic engagement education efforts, visit sos.tn.gov/civics.