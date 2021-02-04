Annual Texas Abandoned Crab Trap Removal Dates Set for 2021

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

News Image Share on Facebook Share Release URL

AUSTIN —Each February for 19 years, countless volunteers spend 10 days on the water along the Texas coastline searching the bays for abandoned crab traps left to foul shrimpers’ nets, snag anglers’ lines, “ghost fish,” and create unsightly views. To date, they’ve hauled off more than 38,000 of these derelict traps.

From February 19th through the 28th, Texas coastal waters will be closed to crabbing with wire mesh crab traps to facilitate the annual volunteer crab trap cleanup. Any traps left in bays — including traps tied to docks — will be assumed abandoned and considered “litter” under state law. This allows volunteers to legally remove any crab traps they find.

Volunteers are needed to assist in the coast-wide effort to remove the numerous traps that have been lost or abandoned since last year’s cleanup. Volunteers are urged to wear masks and keep socially distance from those not in your household when appropriate. In an effort to facilitate volunteer efforts, several sites along the coast will have clean-up events on February 20 from 8am until noon. These sites are denoted as “facilitated” in the list below. Registration with partner organizations may be required. Additionally, at all sites, dumpsters or collection areas marked with banners will be available to receive traps for the duration of the closure. Volunteers may focus their efforts on Feb. 20 or work at their own pace anytime during the closure, but traps cannot be removed prior to Feb. 19 or after Feb. 28.

The Coastal Conservation Association Texas, Coastal Bend Bays & Estuaries Program, Galveston Bay Foundation, San Antonio Bay Partnership, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are providing continued support to the crab trap removal program. Numerous other organizations and companies also are volunteering their services.

To participate, volunteers may pick up free tarps, gloves, face coverings, and additional information at their local TPWD Coastal Fisheries field stations. TPWD requests that volunteers who remove traps record and submit information about the number of traps they collect as well as documenting any sightings of diamondback terrapins.

All other legal means of crabbing will not be affected during the closure period for wire crab traps. For more information, contact your local TPWD Coastal Fisheries office or Holly Grand at (361) 825-3993 or crabtrap@tpwd.texas.gov.

Learn more about the Texas Abandoned Crab Trap Removal Program’s history on our website or watch a YouTube video produced by TPWD.

2021 Crab Trap Drop-Off Sites

SABINE LAKE – Local TPWD coordinator Carey Gelpi (409) 983-1104 (ext. 222)

Pleasure Island Marina Boat Ramp – Non-facilitated trap drop-off site

GALVESTON BAY – Local TPWD coordinator Christine Jensen (281) 534-0100

Jones Lake State Ramp (Fat Boys) — Non-facilitated trap drop-off site

Dickinson Bayou SH 146 Bridge Public Boat Ramp — Non-facilitated trap drop-off site

Fort Anahuac County Park Boat Ramp — Non-facilitated trap drop-off site, Sponsored by Galveston Bay Foundation and Chambers County

Chocolate Bayou State Boat Ramp FM 2004 — Non-facilitated trap drop-off site

TPWD Dickinson Marine Lab — Non-facilitated trap drop-off site during business hours (M-F, 8am-5pm)

Stingaree Restaurant and Marina (Bolivar) — Non-facilitated trap drop-off site, Sponsored by Galveston Bay Foundation

Christmas Bay boat ramp – Facilitated by the Christmas Bay Foundation. Please visit Christmas Bay Foundation’s site for more information about volunteering at this location.

MATAGORDA BAY – Local TPWD coordinator Leslie Hartman (361) 972-6253

Please visit San Antonio Bay Partnership’s site for more information about volunteering throughout the mid-coast.

Matagorda Harbor at Matagorda – Non-facilitated trap drop-off site

Railroad Park at Palacios – Non-facilitated trap drop-off site

SAN ANTONIO BAY – Local TPWD coordinator Kelly Kowal (361) 983-4425 ext: 223

Please visit San Antonio Bay Partnership’s site for more information about volunteering throughout the mid-coast.

Charlie’s Bait Stand — Facilitated and trap drop-off site

Port O’Connor TPWD Docks — Facilitated and trap drop-off site

Austwell Public Boat Ramp – Facilitated by San Antonio Bay Partnership & trap drop-off site

Seadrift Marina – Non-facilitated trap drop-off site

Swan Point / Sanders Park Boat Ramp, Seadrift – Non-facilitated trap drop-off site

ARANSAS BAY – Local TPWD coordinator Zach Olsen (361) 729-5429

Please visit San Antonio Bay Partnership’s site for more information about volunteering throughout the mid-coast.

Goose Island State Park Boat Ramp – Non-facilitated trap drop-off site

CORPUS CHRISTI BAY – Local TPWD coordinator Tom Wagner (361) 729-2328

South Conn Brown Harbor Public Ramp – Non-facilitated trap drop-off site (Bigelow Street, Aransas Pass, TX 78336)

Ransom Channel Public Ramp – Non-facilitated trap drop-off site (Ransom Drive, Aransas Pass, TX 78336)

UPPER LAGUNA MADRE – Local TPWD coordinator Faye Grubbs (361) 825-3353

Bluff’s Landing Marina – Non-facilitated and trap drop-off site (4242 Laguna Shores Road, Corpus Christi, TX 78418)

Kaufer-Hubert Memorial Boat Ramp – Non-facilitated trap drop-off site (FM 628 Exd Riviera, TX 78379)

LOWER LAGUNA MADRE – Local TPWD coordinator Jason Ferguson (956) 350- 4490

Adolfe Thomae County Park – Non-facilitated trap drop-off site

Port Mansfield Navigation District Ramp – Non-facilitated trap drop-off site