MIDDLESEX BARRACKS / LEWD AND LASCIVIOUS CONDUCT X3

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:20A304454

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Amber Keener                             

STATION: Middlesex BCI                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: Multiple times over the last 13 years

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northfield, VT

VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Peter Gentley

AGE: 38

RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 19, 2020 the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation received a report of an allegation of sexual abuse.  A lengthy joint investigation by the Vermont State Police and the Department of Children and Families revealed that a juvenile had been sexually abused in the house multiple times by their stepfather, Peter Gentley.  Gentley was found to have committed lewd acts with that juvenile over the last several years. The male was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the charges of three counts of Lewd & Lascivious Conduct.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/4/21 at 1300 hours            

COURT: Washington County

MUG SHOT: N

 

 

Det. Sergeant Amber Keener

Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

P:802-229-9191

F:802-229-2648

 

