MIDDLESEX BARRACKS / LEWD AND LASCIVIOUS CONDUCT X3
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20A304454
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Amber Keener
STATION: Middlesex BCI
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: Multiple times over the last 13 years
INCIDENT LOCATION: Northfield, VT
VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct
ACCUSED: Peter Gentley
AGE: 38
RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 19, 2020 the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation received a report of an allegation of sexual abuse. A lengthy joint investigation by the Vermont State Police and the Department of Children and Families revealed that a juvenile had been sexually abused in the house multiple times by their stepfather, Peter Gentley. Gentley was found to have committed lewd acts with that juvenile over the last several years. The male was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the charges of three counts of Lewd & Lascivious Conduct.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/4/21 at 1300 hours
COURT: Washington County
MUG SHOT: N
