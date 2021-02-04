Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby Barracks/Larceny

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A500306

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy                              

STATION: Derby                  

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 01/28/2021              0735 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Borland Rd, Glover, VT

VIOLATION: Larceny

 

ACCUSED:  N/A                                             

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

              On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of the theft of several chainsaws stolen from the area of the Borland Road in the Town of Glover, VT.  It was reported the theft occurred during the early morning hours of 1/28/2021.  Anyone with information on who may have stolen or is attempting to sell the chainsaws, is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.

 

Trooper Nathan Handy                                                                                                                                                                                                                          Vermont State Police                                                                                                                                                                                                                                     Troop A – Derby Barracks                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  35 Crawford Rd                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            Derby, VT 05829                                                                                                                                                                                                 Nathan.Handy@vermont.gov                                                                                                                                                                                                                     (802) 334-8881

 

