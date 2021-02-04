Derby Barracks/Larceny

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A500306

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: 01/28/2021 0735 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Borland Rd, Glover, VT

VIOLATION: Larceny

ACCUSED: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of the theft of several chainsaws stolen from the area of the Borland Road in the Town of Glover, VT. It was reported the theft occurred during the early morning hours of 1/28/2021. Anyone with information on who may have stolen or is attempting to sell the chainsaws, is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.

Trooper Nathan Handy Vermont State Police Troop A – Derby Barracks 35 Crawford Rd Derby, VT 05829 Nathan.Handy@vermont.gov (802) 334-8881