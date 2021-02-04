Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NEW HAVEN BARRACKS/ DUI#2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:21B500215

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Ryan Normile                          

STATION: New Haven                 

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 02/03/2021 at 2132 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Knox Hill Rd., Orwell, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2

 

ACCUSED: Roger LaDuc

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Castleton, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 02/03/21, at approximately at 2132 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to Knox Hill Rd., in the Town of Orwell for the report of an intoxicated male who was lost and out of gas.  While on scene, Troopers identified the operator as Roger LaDuc (65). Preliminary investigation indicated Roger was travelling on Knox Hill Rd. when his vehicle slid off the roadway and became stuck in the snow. While speaking with LaDuc, Troopers detected indicators of alcohol impairment and LaDuc was subsequently screened roadside.

 

Troopers determined LaDuc had been operating his vehicle while intoxicated. LaDuc was transported to the New Haven Barracks and was processed for DUI #2. LaDuc was released to a sober party with a citation to appear before the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/11/21 1230 hours           

COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

