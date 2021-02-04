- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (Jan 24 - 30)

SALT LAKE CITY (Feb. 4, 2021) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 4,557 for the week of Jan. 24-30, 2021, with a total of $19,759,280 of benefits paid. There were 34,752 continued claims filed during that same week.

New Unemployment Insurance Claims - Jan. 24-30 Traditional Benefits % Change Pandemic Unemployment Assistance % Change Extended Benefits % Change 1/24 to 1/30 3,120 948 489 Week Prior (1/17 to 1/23) 2,994 4.2% 986 -3.711% 555 -11.9% Continued Unemployment Insurance Claims - Jan. 24-30 Traditional Benefits % Change Pandemic Unemployment Assistance % Change Extended Benefits % Change 1/24 to 1/30 20,127 2,526 12,099 Week Prior (1/17 to 1/23) 19,465 3.4% 2,780 -9.1% 10,217 18.4% New and Continued Claim Comparison Current Week / Previous Week / 2019 Weekly Average Total New Claims and Benefits Paid March 15, 2020 to Jan. 30, 2021 Current Week (1/24 - 1/30) Previous Week (1/17 - 1/23) 2019 Weekly Average Traditional (State) PUA (Federal) Extended (Federal) New Claims 4,557 4,535 1,131 307,544 64,974 34,784 Continued Claims 34,752 32,462 8,856 $620,177,728 $70,492,965 $99,157,220 $600 Stimulus (Expired July 25, 2020) $300 Stimulus (Expires March 13, 2021) $882,448,664 Lost Wages Assistance (Expired Sept. 5, 2020) $76,596,600

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of Jan. 23, 2021, was 2,380. A total of 2,383 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“With the federally-funded extended unemployment benefits, we continue to see a high volume of claims and benefits being paid out to support Utahns through this pandemic,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “It is critical to remember that the extended benefits are currently set to expire on March 13, 2020; actively looking for work remains critical and Utah’s diverse economy offers a variety of employment opportunities.”

If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

