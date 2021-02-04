Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (Jan 24 - 30)

SALT LAKE CITY (Feb. 4, 2021) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 4,557 for the week of Jan. 24-30, 2021, with a total of $19,759,280 of benefits paid. There were 34,752 continued claims filed during that same week.

New Unemployment Insurance Claims - Jan. 24-30

Traditional Benefits

% Change

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

% Change

Extended

Benefits

% Change

1/24  to 1/30

3,120

948

489

Week Prior

(1/17  to 1/23)

2,994

4.2%

986

-3.711%

555

-11.9%

Continued Unemployment Insurance Claims - Jan. 24-30

Traditional Benefits

% Change

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

% Change

Extended

Benefits

% Change

1/24  to 1/30

20,127

2,526

12,099

Week Prior

(1/17  to 1/23)

19,465

3.4%

2,780

-9.1%

10,217

18.4%

New and Continued Claim Comparison

Current Week / Previous Week / 2019 Weekly Average

Total New Claims and Benefits Paid

March 15, 2020 to Jan. 30, 2021

Current Week 

(1/24 - 1/30)

Previous Week 

(1/17 - 1/23)

2019 Weekly Average

Traditional

(State)

PUA

(Federal)

Extended

(Federal)

New Claims

4,557

4,535

1,131

307,544

64,974

34,784

Continued Claims

34,752

32,462

8,856

$620,177,728

$70,492,965

$99,157,220

$600 Stimulus (Expired July 25, 2020)

$300 Stimulus (Expires March 13, 2021)

$882,448,664

Lost Wages Assistance

(Expired Sept. 5, 2020)

$76,596,600

 

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of Jan. 23, 2021, was 2,380. A total of 2,383 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“With the federally-funded extended unemployment benefits, we continue to see a high volume of claims and benefits being paid out to support Utahns through this pandemic,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “It is critical to remember that the extended benefits are currently set to expire on March 13, 2020; actively looking for work remains critical and Utah’s diverse economy offers a variety of employment opportunities.”

New Claims (Weekly)

 

Continued Claims (Weekly)

If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

###

You just read:

