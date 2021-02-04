TxDOT to Begin Demolition of The Holland Road Bridge Over I-45 in Galveston County

HOUSTON – Progress on the I-45 expansion project between FM 517 to FM 1764 in Galveston County will continue with the demolition of the Holland Road bridge over the mainlanes of I-45 this weekend. The work will begin on the of Friday, February 5 at noon.

As part of the project, the existing I-45/Holland Road intersection will be converted so that Holland Road will go under the mainlanes of I-45. The construction in this area includes the demolition of the Holland Road overpass, construction of the I-45 northbound mainlane overpass, and reconstruction of the intersection and frontage roads.

Beginning on Friday, February 5 at noon, the Holland Road bridge at I-45 will be permanently closed. In addition, to facilitate the demolition, I-45 Gulf Freeway in both directions at Holland Road will be closed starting Friday, February 5 at 9 p.m. until Monday, February 8 at 5 a.m. Traffic will be detoured via the frontage roads.

During the closure of Holland Road at I-45, motorists traveling along Holland Road will need to take a detour. Eastbound traffic will turn south to enter the I-45 mainlanes, take the connector ramp to FM 1764, continue east, take the Century Boulevard exit, U-turn, go west on FM 1764 and merge onto the I-45 northbound mainlanes. Westbound motorists will turn north, enter the I-45 mainlanes, turn around at Hughes Road and continue south along the I-45 frontage road before reaching Holland Road.

This portion of the I-45 expansion project is anticipated to take approximately two years to complete. The I-45 expansion project between FM 517 to FM 1764 will improve mobility for motorists while reducing congestion and improving safety along this heavily traveled corridor. The corridor changes will also aid in facilitating the growth and development of Galveston County, and will provide the capacity to support the anticipated future growth of the surrounding communities.

The $230 million I-45 expansion project between FM 517 to FM 1764 is expected to be completed in late 2023. For more information on this closure contact Danny Perez at (713) 802-5077. Also be sure to visit the Houston TranStar website for a complete list of closures related to this construction project and other Houston District closures. All closures are subject to change due to inclement weather. Follow us on Twitter and get more info on this work.