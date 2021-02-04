Crowley Technician Receives Special Recognition from InoTec GmbH
Crowley’s Corin Van de Griek was honored by InoTec for helping the manufacturer achieve three-star FADGI guideline image quality.
With capture speeds up to 340 images per minute, the ability to achieve image quality that meets a FADGI 3-star rating allows for a unique mix of production efficiency and cultural heritage capture.
Crowley's Van de Griek helps InoTec 400- and 600-series high-speed document scanners achieve 3-star FADGI image quality compliance
According to Gerhard Weinfurtner, InoTec international sales manager, “This is not an award that we give annually, but a special presentation that we hope expresses our appreciation and gratitude to Corin for his extraordinary efforts in helping us to achieve a three-star FADGI standard for our scanners. This rating is not yet very common in our scanner segment and reinforces the use of InoTec document scanners for the capture of cultural heritage archives as well as for its more standard high-volume records capture.” He continues, “Corin’s deep technical knowledge, ideas and continuous intensive efforts were critical in helping to lift InoTec scanners to the next quality level. This award is intended for extraordinary achievements from partner companies or their employees to push forward our common goals in an outstanding way.”
Patrick Crowley, president of The Crowley Company, notes that this award reinforces the partnership that Crowley has with its manufacturers as a distributor. “With each of our international partners – InoTec, Zeutschel, Qidenus and others – we strive to be a part of their research and development process. As the ‘feet on the ground’ with scanner end-users, our ability to effectively convey what is needed from the field can often lead to next steps in scanner technology. As a scanner manufacturer ourselves [Crowley, Mekel Technology and Wicks and Wilson brands], we’re fortunate to have expertise on staff that complements our partners and vice versa. The example of Corin working together with InoTec to successfully achieve the meeting of a new imaging guideline is just one of many. The fact that InoTec created an award to specifically honor Corin’s efforts underscores the deep mutual respect we have for each other.”
About The Crowley Company
The Crowley Company is a world leader in digital scanning technologies manufacture and resale and provides an extensive number of digital document and film conversion services to the library, academic, publishing, commercial, government and archive sectors.
About InoTec
InoTec GmbH Organisationssysteme, now a part of the DATAWIN Group, optimizes the business processes of its customers worldwide with highly reliable document scanners made in Germany. At the heart of the InoTec product line are the SCAMAX® scanner series 4×3, 6×1 and 8×1. InoTec scanners are marketed by system integrators in Germany and by partners on a global scale and are certified according to ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015.
About FADGI
FADGI is a collaborative effort started in 2007 by U.S. federal agencies to articulate common sustainable practices and guidelines for digitized and born digital historical, archival and cultural content. FADGI has created imaging guidelines that range from one to four stars (four being the highest), helping to provide a detailed measure of image quality standardization throughout the industry that is being used in the United States and abroad.
